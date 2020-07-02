peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Monzo director was quietly terminated on June 17th this year, many speculate over the reason. The FCA comes under fire today as ignored Wirecard warnings from last year come to light. Also included are responses to MPs choice not to call vote over the controversial NC31 loan charge.

Isabel Woodford reveals Tom Blomfield terminated as director of Monzo listed on Companies House. Interesting speculation as to what this means for the online bank in the comments.

Ooh just seen Monzo’s Tom Blomfield has also been terminated as a director, on Companies House. What should we read into this? So off the board too???? 👀👀👀👀 Presumably still has voting rights via shares pic.twitter.com/Tb6Hw0XW3k — Isabel Woodford (@i_woodford) July 2, 2020

FCA warned last year that Wirecard had ‘link to laundering’.

Exc: FCA warned in detail last year about Wirecard's links to "transaction laundering" network which used bogus online stores to process high risk gambling payments https://t.co/3WyywrkHJU — James Hurley (@jameshurley) July 2, 2020

This story certainly strikes a nerve with financial advisers.

APPG Banking tweet out there frustration with parliment following NC31 stop.

Very sorry to announce that cross-party #NC31 was not called for a vote. Extraordinary considering that there were over 50 MPs on it. Thousands of people will feel badly let down by the @HouseofCommons tonight. We hope that the @UKHouseofLords will raise the #LoanCharge now. — Loan Charge APPG (@loanchargeAPPG) July 1, 2020

Check out Business Insider’s list on how Covid-crisis will change the UK economy forever.

The coronavirus pandemic will fundamentally shift how the UK economy works forever. Here are 5 ways it will change. https://t.co/Qa3Ipl6pZR — Business Insider (@businessinsider) July 2, 2020

And finally, check out AJ Bell’s new podcast!

New AJ Bell/Shares podcast – This year’s winning & losing investments

– Shareholder activism with AVI's Joe Bauernfreund

– Chat about Petropavlovsk, Redrow, Scottish Mortgage

– Cryptocurrency demand (with some scary facts)

– Mortgage approvals nosedivinghttps://t.co/KdesXHnpfS — Daniel Coatsworth (@Dan_Coatsworth) July 2, 2020

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG