Investments

NS&I gives Valentine’s Day boost to Premium Bonds savers

by | Feb 14, 2023

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email
NS&I

NS&I has announced today that its Premium Bonds prize fund rate increases to 3.30% from March 2023 draw in the fifth prize fund rate increase for Premium Bonds in the last year. The interest rate for Direct Saver and Income Bonds has also increased to 2.85% with immediate effect

The Premium Bonds prize fund rate is increasing to 3.30%, up from 3.15%, effective from next month’s draw, meaning around £15 million more in prizes up for grabs. And in a further Valentine’s Day boost for people’s savings pots, Direct Saver and Income Bonds customers will also see their interest rates increase to 2.85%, up from 2.60%, from today.

The change to the Premium Bonds prize fund rate is the fifth increase that NS&I has made in the last year. The odds of each £1 Bond winning a prize will remain at 24,000 to 1, with the changes meaning that the number of prizes worth £50 to £100,000 will increase from the March draw.

These changes will ensure that NS&I’s savings products are balanced when compared to the broader savings market. The changes also ensure that NS&I continues to balance the interests of savers, taxpayers and the broader financial services sector.

 

NS&I Chief Executive, Ian Ackerley, said: “Premium Bonds are one of the nation’s most loved ways to save, giving people the monthly anticipation of a potential win while knowing their money is 100% safe. We’re also giving a Valentine’s Day boost to our Direct Saver and Income Bonds customers who will see their interest rates rise from today.

“We are committed to ensuring our products remain attractive and our customers can continue to save with confidence. Today’s changes mean that we continue to balance the interests of savers, taxpayers and the broader financial services sector.”

Current and new Premium Bonds prize fund rate and odds

 
Current prize fund rate (to February 2023) Current odds(to February 2023)New prize fund rate (from March 2023)Odds from March 2023 (no change) 
3.15% tax-free24,000 to 13.30% tax-free24,000 to 1

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Related articles

Trending articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, designed to fit perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast - listen to the latest episode

Discover more podcasts