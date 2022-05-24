X

X

NS&I to increase premium bonds prize fund rate

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
May 24, 2022
in News
Photo by Sarah Agnew on Unsplash
NS&I will increase the Premium Bonds prize fund rate from 1.00% to 1.40%, effective from the June 2022 Premium Bonds prize draw. The odds of each £1 Premium Bond number winning a Premium Bonds prize will also change from 34,500 to 1 to 24,500 to 1.

The increased prize fund rate will see an estimated additional 1.4 million prizes paid out in the June Premium Bonds prize draw.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury, John Glen, said: “Premium Bonds have offered the public an alternative way to save since they were first introduced in 1956, and next week marks 65 years since ERNIE drew the first Premium Bonds prize winners.

“I’m delighted to see NS&I raise the prize fund rate on Premium Bonds, which will see an additional 1.4 million prizes worth £40 million being returned to savers each month – helping to put money in the pockets of the nation’s savers.”

NS&I Chief Executive, Ian Ackerley, said: “The new prize fund rate ensures that Premium Bonds are priced appropriately when compared to the interest rates offered by our competitors. It also ensures that we continue to balance the interests of savers, taxpayers and the broader financial services sector.

“Premium Bonds customers will benefit from the chance to win a further 1.4 million tax-free prizes each month, as well as the peace of mind that customers get with 100% of their NS&I savings being backed by HM Treasury.”

Current and new prize fund rate and odds

Current prize fund rate Current odds New prize fund rate (from June 2022) New odds (from June 2022)
1.00% tax-free 34,500 to 1 1.40% tax-free 24,500 to 1

 

Number and value of Premium Bonds prizes

Value of prizes in May 2022 Number of prizes in May 2022 Value of prizes in June 2022 (estimated) Number of prizes in June 2022 (estimated)
£1,000,000 2 £1,000,000 2
£100,000 6 £100,000 10
£50,000 11 £50,000 19
£25,000 24 £25,000 40
£10,000 58 £10,000 98
£5,000 116 £5,000 196
£1,000 1,963 £1,000 2,764
£500 5,889 £500 8,292
£100 31,907 £100 37,922
£50 31,907 £50 37,922
£25 3,343,185 £25 4,748,097
Total:

£98,183,175

 Total

3,415,068

 Total

£138,210,725

 Total

4,835,362

