Mortgage and Property

Older homeowners have made nearly £17,000 on their houses in the past year

by | Apr 29, 2023

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Over-65s have seen their property wealth increase by nearly £1,400 a month in the past year despite uncertainty in the housing market and recent falls, new analysis from the UK’s leading equity release adviser Key Later Life Finance shows.

The total property wealth owned outright by over-65s has increased by £167.016 billion worth an average £16,658 for each homeowner who has paid off their mortgage over the last twelve months.

Their total property wealth now stands at £3.02 trillion with older homeowners in all parts of Great Britain benefiting. Older homeowners in London have seen the biggest individual gains at £23,974 – an average of nearly £2,000 a month for the past year. 

The South East and South West regions saw the biggest total collective gains at £30.2 billion and £23.2 billion, respectively. Scotland saw the smallest individual gains, but homeowners are still £2,230 better off. 

 
 

Housing wealth can boost retirement finances

When put into context, the average £16,658 gain in housing wealth since January 2022 equates to just over 32 weeks income for the average pensioner couple (£515) or a year and 17 weeks of income for a single pensioner (£239)**.

Should the homeowner choose to release the typical equity release LTV, this could equated to £93,511 to boost their retirement income, manage borrowing or help to support their wider family.  This is an increase of £8,000 over twelve months (£85, 497 – 2022).

 
 Great BritainWalesScotland
LTV (2023)31%30%37%
Av. Release£93,511£65,061£68,456
LTV (2022)30%30%32%
Av. Release£85,497£61,875£58,492

Will Hale, CEO at Key, said: “While there is no doubt that we have started to see prices falling in 2023, the gains homeowners saw in early 2022 still mean that they are over £16,000 better off than in January last year.   A strong housing market is important for the economy, and we are starting to see some green shoots with mortgage approvals rising but that said inflation rather than house prices are likely to be older homeowners’ biggest source of concern.

“Retirees spending patterns mean that they use a disproportionate amount of their often fixed income to cover utilities, groceries and other basics so the 9.2% rate of income hits them particularly hard.  While the recent state pension increases will no doubt be welcome, more older people than ever are having to make hard choices around their finances.

“Accessing the £3.02 trillion worth of equity tied up in their homes can help with both short-term and longer-term needs.  Whether it is boosting income, repaying borrowing, supporting family or making your home more energy efficient, people need to realise they have flexible products to consider. Lifetime mortgage are no longer necessarily for a lifetime and with a host of safeguards as well as options to choose from, customers have more choice at a time when they most need it.”

 
 

Detailed Regional Picture:

The table below shows the detailed picture across Great Britain with all areas seeing growth and the South West leading the way with total home equity rising by £16.666 billion while Londoners saw the biggest average individual gains at £16,081.


Region		Average change in value of home equity for homeowners aged 65+ in 2022 Combined change in value of home equity for homeowners aged 65+ in 2022
LondonUp £23,974+£22.658 billion
South WestUp £22,223+£23.221 billion
West MidlandsUp £20,885+£20.035 billion
South EastUp £20,057+£30.432 billion
East AngliaUp £16,485+ £17.367 billion
East MidlandsUp £16,074+ £13.042billion
North WestUp £14,640+ £17.624 billion 
Yorks/HumbsUp £13,110+ £11.546 billion
North EastUp £12,584+ £5.267 billion
WalesUp £10,620+£4.014 billion
ScotlandUp £2,230+ £1.806 billion
GREAT BRITAINUp £16,658+£167.016 billion

The table below shows nearly 37% of all housing wealth owned by over-65s is concentrated in the South East and London even though more older homeowners in East Anglia, the South West, North West, and West Midlands own their homes outright than in London.

 

Region		Estimated property equity in homes owned outright by people aged 65+ Estimated % of total value of property equity belonging to people aged 65+ No. of households in the region owned outright by people aged 65+
South East£604.436 billion19.99%1,517,283
London£506.582 billion16.75%948,681
East Anglia£377.293 billion12.47%1,053,558
South West£340.502 billion11.39%1,044,925 
North West£258.145 billion8.54%1,203,862
West Midlands£246.247 billion8.14%959,303
East Midlands£204.133 billion6.75%811,414
Yorks/Humbs£182.869 billion6.05%880,727
Scotland£151.888 billion4.96%810,000
Wales£81.977 billion2.71%378,000
North East£68.389 billion2.26%418,612
GREAT BRITAIN£3.024 trillion10.026 million

There is a wealth of information online for customers to educate themselves on later life finances. On Key’s website consumers can use the later life mortgage finder tool to find out further information as well as being able to download a full guide regarding later life finances. www.keylaterlifefinance.co.uk

Customers have rated Key Later Life Finance as Excellent with over 17,046 Trustpilot reviews giving the company a rating of 4.8 out of five.

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Related articles

Trending articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, designed to fit perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast - listen to the latest episode

Discover more podcasts
x