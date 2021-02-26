X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

PIMFA expresses concern about freezing of the Pensions Lifetime Allowance

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
February 26, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

It will penalise pension savers and hamper the UK’s economic recovery says the trade association

Following the voice of AJ Bell, which earlier today expressed their worries and the reasons behind them that the Chancellor was about to freeze the pensions Lifetime Allowance,  now PIMFA, the trade association for wealth management, investment services and the investment and financial advice industry, has also expressed its disappointment by reports that the Chancellor is considering freezing the Lifetime Allowance for pension savers in next week’s Budget.

Simon Harrington, senior policy adviser – pubic policy, at PIMFA, comments: 

“We are concerned by reports that the Chancellor is considering freezing the Lifetime Allowance. Doing so penalises pension savers looking to secure their future and in the most extreme cases sees people left with no choice but to give up work. Freezing the lifetime allowance could see a number of people inadvertently exceed their allowance and, as we have seen previously with NHS workers, incur a 55% tax hit which they otherwise would not have to pay.

“One way around freezing the Lifetime Allowance, if the Chancellor goes ahead with it, may simply be for those at risk of exceeding their own allowance to make contributions to their spouse’s pension instead. This is particularly useful if their spouse either makes much smaller, or no contributions to their own pension. This is also just one of many possible solutions those likely to exceed their pension Lifetime Allowance can explore. As a result, the Treasury may not collect as much in tax revenue as it might have initially hoped.  

“Whilst we strongly believe that there should be focus on repairing public finances, we would urge any moves to not be at the expense of individual personal finances. Covid has shown how fragile the UK’s consumption driven economy can be. We need to become a more resilient and investment driven country. This cannot be achieved without the savers and investors that would be most hit by these changes.”

Today’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine