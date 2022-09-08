Platform Research Annual Report (2022)

IFA Magazine is delighted to present the latest in our Annual Report Series, the Platform Research Report 2022.

Written by our colleague Tony Catt, he has been producing a platforms report for his client IFA firms for over seven years and we believed it deserved a much wider audience amongst our readers. Updated for 2022 the information has been obtained directly from the platforms in the intermediary market. It provides a depth of information that Advisory firms can use as the basis of their whole of market due diligence for their Centralised Investment Propositions. Enjoy the read and as ever if you would like to give us any feedback do please get in touch at editor@ifamagazine.com.

Tony can be reached directly on info@tonycatt.co.uk or through his website https://www.thecattseyeview.co.uk/contact

