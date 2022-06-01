In the latest episode of IFA Magazine’s weekly podcast, Charlotte O’Leary, CEO of Pensions for Purpose, talks to our Editor, Sue Whitbread, all about the interesting world of ESG and pensions – which she says, typically fills people with feelings of “excitement, fear, and dread”!

Despite this, Charlotte explains why ESG really does matter when it comes to pensions and shares how her company is working with pension funds, investment consultants, asset managers and partner organisations to help people really get to grips with environmental, social impact investing. Pensions for Purpose are taking part in Reset Connect London 2022, a leading sustainability and net zero event for business, investors and innovators, which happens on 28/29 June as part of London Climate Action Week.

In this insightful and engaging conversation, Charlotte addresses the following questions:

Why does environmental and social impact matter in the context of institutional investment, particularly in relation to pension funds? What are the barriers currently? What is best practice in terms of integrating impacts into your investment portfolio? How is Pensions for Purpose helping to get capital to flow towards impact investing?

We’re sure you’ll enjoy this discussion just as much as we did!

