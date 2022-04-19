Reset Connect: London Climate Week

Hear from the experts at the forefront of sustainable action!

The Reset Connect London conference programme is now live featuring over 120 speakers from government, sustainable businesses, education bodies and industry experts including leaders from the investment community, the event is set to bring about real conversation, solutions and connections needed to drive urgent action.

Hear how regulators and the finance & investment community are managing the transition to ESG, net-zero, sustainable finance and the increasingly complex regulatory environment.

ESG Session Highlights

There are over 50 sessions taking place across the 2 days. Here are a couple we thought might interest you.

PANEL DISCUSSION: Sustainable Finance & Investment in the Future

The ESG regulatory framework is rapidly evolving. Finance and investment can be used effectively to focus on sustainability, so how do we make sure we’re having the impact we intend to?

Speakers:

Cliff Prior, CEO, The Global Steering Group for Impact Investment

James Alexander, CEO, UKSIF

Bevis Watts, CEO, Triodos Bank

Tony Burdon, CEO, Make My Money Matter

Sacha Sadan, Director of Environment, Financial Conduct Authority

Nina Seega, Research for Sustainable Finance, Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership

PANEL DISCUSSION: Greening Finance: A Roadmap to Transforming Business to Net-Zero

Finance has an important role to play on the journey to net-zero. What can and should financial institutions be doing to create a nature-positive economy? The growing ties between sustainability and the valuation of businesses, as well as the increasing necessity for businesses to report their emissions, will leave corporates no choice but to commit to net-zero.

Speakers:

Fabiana Fedeli, CIO, Equities & Multi Asset, M&G Investments

Stanley Kwong, VP Sustainable Investing (ESG), KKR

Susan Hooper, Founding Director, Chapter Zero, Board Member, Moonpig plc & Uber

Martin Koehring, Sustainability, Climate Change & Natural Resources, Economist Impact

