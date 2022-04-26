X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

SJP’s Tony Wickenden discuses HMRC’s latest inheritance tax receipts

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
April 26, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Tony Wickenden, managing director of Technical Connection, SJP comments on HMRC’s latest inheritance tax receipts:

“The latest HMRC stats on inheritance tax receipts reveal that with a total yield of £6.1 billion, £0.7 billion more was collected in the period between April 2021 and March 2022 than in the previous year.

“The reasons for this increase are not yet clear but key drivers of IHT yield include the number of deaths, the size of estates, the use of exemptions (notably the spouse exemption), the tax rate and the amount of a taxable estate taxed at the nil rate. The pandemic generally recovered asset values and the impact of the frozen nil rate band would be obvious places to look.

“We are set for continued “freezing” of the nil rate bands until April 2026 which, dependant on other factors, could well mean that more estates are subject to IHT. This, combined with the fact that IHT is a much disliked tax means that appetite for planning strategies to reduce and provide for the tax is likely to increase.”

This Week’s Most Read

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine