Soho House reveals they may never reach profitability, ahead of £2.16bn IPO

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
June 22, 2021
in Finance on Social Media, News
@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Soho House reveals they may never reach profitability in their IPO registration document, ahead of its expected $3bn (£2.16bn) IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs forecasts US retail investors will buy $400bn (£287.69bn) of stocks this year.

First, the UK remains Europes most attractive location for international investment into financial services.

The UK tops the pandemic savers list for Europe.

The US was also high on the pandemic savers list, and Goldman Sachs may have an sense as to where some of that money will be going.

Elsewhere in the trading malaise, the crypto market takes a dive today passing the flash crash of May.

…Leaving many pundits laughing.

In the titular tweet today, Soho House owner publishes its IPO registration form, saying ‘We have incurred net losses in each year since our inception and we may not be able to achieve profitability.’ Its expected valuation is £2.16bn.

 

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG

 

