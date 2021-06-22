Soho House reveals they may never reach profitability, ahead of £2.16bn IPO

@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Soho House reveals they may never reach profitability in their IPO registration document, ahead of its expected $3bn (£2.16bn) IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs forecasts US retail investors will buy $400bn (£287.69bn) of stocks this year.

First, the UK remains Europes most attractive location for international investment into financial services.

The UK continues to be Europe’s most attractive location for international investment into financial services, however the gap with France has narrowed. Interesting article in @CityAM this morning https://t.co/9NiXyre3Ou — Claire Calmejane (@ccalmeja) June 21, 2021

The UK tops the pandemic savers list for Europe.

British Hoard More Cash Than 16 Other Countries During Pandemichttps://t.co/vAGbBtldV1 pic.twitter.com/K6KwmoC0fZ — Michael Brown (@MrMBrown) June 22, 2021

The US was also high on the pandemic savers list, and Goldman Sachs may have an sense as to where some of that money will be going.

Goldman Sachs forecasts that US retail investors will buy $400bn of stocks this year, driven by the paucity of other investment alternatives and the trading frenzy. pic.twitter.com/Zp00MSVvUU — Robin Wigglesworth (@RobinWigg) June 21, 2021

Elsewhere in the trading malaise, the crypto market takes a dive today passing the flash crash of May.

…Leaving many pundits laughing.

give me the confidence of someone with a bitcoin average entry price of $26,080 — Kenneth Dredd (@KennethDredd) June 21, 2021

In the titular tweet today, Soho House owner publishes its IPO registration form, saying ‘We have incurred net losses in each year since our inception and we may not be able to achieve profitability.’ Its expected valuation is £2.16bn.

Soho House owner Membership Collective Group has published its IPO registration document In the risk section it says: 'We have incurred net losses in each year since our inception, and we may not be able to achieve profitability.' — Dan Coatsworth (@Dan_Coatsworth) June 21, 2021

