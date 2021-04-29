X

The German challenger bank outpacing N26 and Revolut

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
April 29, 2021
in Finance on Social Media, News
Share this story
Share this story

@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Vivid Money, the German challenger bank, is drumming up VC interest and posing serious competition to UK challenger banks in Europe. In the UK, the ONS reveals positive employment data, IFA’s trade notes on a new scam, and Mishcon de Reya, the law firm, gets set for £750m London listing.

First, as the US markets continue to froth and the fallout of the Archegos scandal continues, Kenneth Dredd points out once upon a time a Long-Term Capital Management bailout was considered a serious threat to the US economy.

Elsewhere in the US, the Fed is asked questions about Dogecoin.

Back across the pond Michael Brown senior market analyst at Caxton, shares perhaps unsuprising furlough data

In more alarming news, a cross party report suggests “substantial red tape,” on the EU border.

Ever heard of a publicly traded law firm? Me neither.

And finally, a fascinating thread on a continental challenger bank outpacing the British startups.

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG

 

 

