The secret to BMO’s success, with Keith Balmer

In this fascinating conversation Keith Balmer, of BMO Global Asset Management, discusses the BMO GAM Universal MAP range, which has just surpassed £1bn AUM milestone.

Keith is a Director and Portfolio Manager within the BMO GAM multi-assett investment team, in this video he details how the Universal MAP range has progressed since its launch in 2017.

Extraordinary market conditions brought on by the aftermath of the pandemic, and a heightened focus on fund management fees are driving demand for low-cost, actively managed solutions.

Three years from inception, BMO Global Asset Management’s (BMO GAM) Universal MAP range has captured investor appetite for low-cost active, with the range now totalling over £1bn in assets under management. The range, which comprises of 11 funds, includes six risk-targeted multi-asset portfolios and five sustainable portfolios, with an OCF of 0.29% and 0.39% respectively.

The BMO Universal MAP range was launched with the needs of investors and advisers front-of-mind, providing a cost-considered solution to enable investors to access active management. To date, the strategy has redefined value, delivering an average yearly return of 14% across different risk levels to investors.

Through strategic and tactical asset allocation across global equity and fixed income markets, the BMO Universal MAP range has outperformed the benchmark consistently to date. With the launch of the BMO Sustainable Universal MAP range, investors are also now able to invest in line with their morals without the solution costing the earth.