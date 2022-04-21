Tomorrow is #WorldEarthDay: IFA Magazine to shine our very own green spotlight

Tomorrow, 22nd April, we’re celebrating World Earth Day 2022 with its powerful theme of #investinourplanet.

Here at IFA Magazine, we believe that Earth Day is a hugely appropriate initiative. As a result, we’re putting our collective shoulders to the green wheel to examine how the financial world is responding to the challenge to #investinourplanet in the fight against climate change.

So, throughout the day tomorrow, we’ll be featuring lots and lots of special guest articles in celebration of World Earth Day. Do check in and see what’s going on!

We’re delighted to be sharing the views of many experts from right across the financial world. They’ll be highlighting how and why so many of those involved in financial advice and investment are responding with a massive shift in focus towards ESG and impact investing.

Gavin Francis is Founder and CEO of Worthstone and has been a leader in the field of impact investing for many years. He highlights just one way you can help to make a difference as he comments:

“The call for us to all invest in our planet this Earth Day feels ready made for financial advisers. According to recent research by CDP, most assets on the planet are at odds with universally accepted climate goals to reduce global warming. The funds universe needs to cool down and financial advisers are best placed to influence asset managers to make meaningful changes.”

Matthew Jellicoe is co-founder of One Planet Capital and when it comes to Earth Day, he is also issuing a rallying call to action commenting:

“I think the main point here is that it is abundantly clear that the Earth has finite resources, and this impacts us. Our whole way of living has to shift to begin thinking about how we can make our ecosystems more sustainable. Challenges like reducing global warming, limiting pollution, and protecting natural resources will all have impact on our future. Therefore, every one of us has a job to do, it doesn’t matter how big or small, we need to invest in our future.”

Hopefully you’ll also be planning how you can celebrate World Earth Day by running some initiatives of your own aimed at making a difference – regardless of how big or how small that difference might be.

Because a green future is a prosperous future.

We need to act (boldly), innovate (broadly), and implement (equitably). It’s going to take all of us. All in. Businesses, governments, and citizens — everyone accounted for, and everyone accountable. A partnership for the planet.

And while there is still time to solve the climate crisis, time to choose BOTH a prosperous and sustainable future, and time to restore nature and build a healthy planet for our children and their children, time is short.

See you tomorrow!

#InvestInOurPlanet