Top 10 stories to remember after an eventful first quarter

STORY 1 — Invasion of Ukraine

This is without doubt the most dramatic and important development of the first quarter. Although a Russian incursion into Ukraine appeared plausible at the beginning of the year, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to carry out a full-scale war beyond the separatist region of Donbass has stunned the world.

Beyond the human tragedy of the conflict, the sanctions imposed by the West on Russia have far-reaching consequences for the global economy and monetary order. This episode of history comes at a time when the supply of raw materials is already insufficient to meet demand.

Meanwhile, Russia produces and exports the vast majority of them: oil, natural gas, industrial metals,precious metals, agricultural commodities, etc.

The global economy is therefore facing a commodity supply shock, with consequences on both growth (downside risk) and inflation (upside risk). At the time of writing, a rapid end to the war, and therefore to the application of sanctions, seems unlikely. Even if an agreement is reached, the normalization of relations between Russia and the West could take years, as long as Putin remains in power.