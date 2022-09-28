The details of the new economic Growth Plan revealed by Chancellor Kwarteng last week have been dominating the national news headlines – as well as spooking the markets – ever since.

But what do changes announced in the ‘mini-budget’/ ‘fiscal event’ – or whatever you wish to call it – actually mean for advisers and their clients?

This week’s podcast guest is Tom Selby, Head of Retirement at AJ Bell. Sue and Bex’s conversation with Tom is crammed full of detail and yet with real clarity.

In it, Tom gives us the low down on the key changes, how they can impact clients’ financial planning and also on his hopes that tax simplification will extend to making pensions simpler. We can but hope!

Click here to listen on Spotify

Click here to listen on Apple Podcast