UK inflation hits 9% as talk of recession and stagflation mounts – finance experts comment

Although today’s announcement from the ONS that UK’s April CPI inflation has reached a 40 year high was roughly in line with expectations, some of the detail included in the report makes for very tough reading indeed. While electricity prices have gone up by 53.3% in the year to April 2022, gas prices have risen by an eye-watering 95.5% over the twelve month period. If there was any doubt that we’re living through a massive cost of living crisis, these have been dispelled by today’s data. But brace brace, we also must be prepared for further rises as expectations are that we’ve not reached the peak yet and the prospect of double digit inflation looms large.

So what do finance and investment experts think are the implications of today’s latest data and the cost of living crisis?

Jonny Black, strategic director at abrdn, Adviser, said: “Today’s spike in inflation could drive even further demand for advice, particularly from those approaching or already in retirement.

“Our own research found just 15% of people retiring this year have looked at how their savings can outpace inflation, while more than a quarter (27%) are unsure of how to mitigate inflation’s impact on their income. Many advisers and their clients are already having conversations about how to adapt their finances amid the rising cost of living. But for those yet to discuss it, reviewing areas such as clients’ investment allocations and cashflow and income planning may become invaluable.

“There is the very real possibility that the Bank of England will increase interest rates again. If this pattern continues, and consumer and business confidence continues to suffer, advisers also need to be ready to support their clients during an economic downturn.”

Les Cameron, savings expert at M&G Wealth, said: ”As inflation rates continue to creep upwards and savings rates remain low, it has never been more important to think about what that means for your money, not just now but in the future.

“Those with savings, particularly those with cash or cash-like savings, need to seriously think about how their money is going to work for them over the long term. For many this will be a decision of whether to accept inflation risk eroding the value of their money or taking investment risk to try to grow, or at least a maintain, the real value of their money.

“Persistently high levels of inflation are particularly going to affect those who are trying to save for their retirement and will now need to save more to be able to have the retirement they planned, as well as those most affected by the cost-of-living increases, such as pensioners and the new generation of homeworkers whose energy bills are rising.”

Martin Lawrence, Director of Investments at Wesleyan, the specialist financial services mutual, said: “Inflation has turned into a runaway train, moving to the highest point we’ve seen in decades and further off track from the Bank of England’s 2% target.

“We’re likely to see this landscape of high inflation for some time to come, so further interest rate rises are almost inevitable. As a result, there is a growing risk of a potential UK recession on the horizon and, combined with soaring living costs for households, today’s news is unsurprising but unwelcome.

“Most families’ budgets are maxed out, but for those able to keep some money aside they need to make sure it is working as hard as possible and not languishing in accounts with low-level interest rates that will fail to keep pace with inflation.”

Dan Boardman-Weston, CEO & CIO at BRI Wealth Management sees the BoE as being in a rather tricky spot as UK inflation nears 10%, he comments: “UK inflation accelerated to 9% in April, up from 7% in March but slightly behind consensus expectations of 9.1%. The rate of inflation is running at the highest level in 40 years, due to large increases in the cost of energy, housing and transport, with the prospect of further pain to come as food prices continue to rise. The Bank of England is in a really tricky spot, they need to raise rates given that inflation is approaching 10% but they are raising rates into a slowing economy, which will have painful consequences. The significant increases in the cost of living, the national insurance hike and interest rate increases have started to affect consumer demand and sentiment and the economic outlook looks darker than it has for some time. We fear that any tax cuts that are being mooted by the Treasury may be too little too late in order to try and stave off a recession. The war in Ukraine has extended the runway in terms of inflation staying high but a large part of the inflation continues to look transitory in nature and we would caution against raising rates too aggressively. The Bank of England has a difficult balancing act ahead of them and we hope that inflation can be tamed without harming the economy too significantly.”

Rachel Winter, Partner at Killik & Co. comments: “UK inflation has hit 9%, surging ahead of last month’s 30-year high of 7%.

“These are the first figures to include the huge jump in the consumer energy price cap, and they put the spotlight on the government to draw up a long-term plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

“Many households are struggling to stay afloat as they face the biggest squeeze on consumer finances since the 1970s. With the economic outlook increasingly gloomy, the prospect of a recession is becoming more real. Arguably, the stock market has already priced in this risk.”

James de Sausmarez, Director and Head of Investment Trusts at Janus Henderson said: “High inflation burns through all the cash savers have built up, and with prices continuing to rise at pace, those that bury their heads in the sand are going to be the hardest hit.

“British people are quite simply neglecting their futures by leaving such vast amounts languishing in cash. People saving for the long term, for example for retirement, must look to asset classes that can protect their savings from inflation and provide real growth too.

“The UK’s households are sitting on cash savings worth a year and a half of the nation’s entire annual spending. This is very worrying. If they simply kept a prudent 3 months’ income on deposit to cover contingencies, savers could release up to £1.5 trillion and opt for investments, like investment trusts, that have historically delivered far superior returns. Investment trusts can offer not only a superior income compared to cash, but they have also delivered capital gains too. Crucially, shares have an important element of built-in protection against inflation because many companies are able to increase prices and protect their profits when the cost of living is rising, and this flows through to the dividends they pay shareholders. Cash, by contrast, sees its true value gradually evaporate when inflation is so much higher than interest rates.”

Daniel Casali, Chief Investment Strategist at Tilney Smith & Williamson, comments:

“The multi-decade high inflation rate indicates that the UK continues to face supply-driven “exogenous” price shocks. These are linked to events occurring abroad, rather than being led by demand, and is evident in energy, food and traded goods (e.g. car) prices. For instance, lower capital investment in fossil fuels to enable net zero transition and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have constrained energy supply to raise crude oil and natural gas prices. Higher energy prices have also filtered through into food production and transportation costs, which are then passed on to consumers. Meanwhile, a weaker sterling exchange rate has lifted the cost of tradable goods prices.

“So far these “exogenous” price shocks have been found in higher short-term consumer inflation expectations, rather than over the long term. According to the April You Gov household survey, UK annual inflation expectations over the next 12 months are up to a historic high of 6.0%, but the 5 to 10-year expectation is running at a lower rate of 4.2%. Market rates of inflation expectations derived from inflation-linked bonds also exhibit a similar message.

“Importantly, the tightening labour market does not show the UK is entering a 1970s style upward wage-inflation spiral. While workers are demanding (and getting) higher pay to compensate for a rising cost of living, it is not running away, yet. In the three months to March, total average weekly earnings for the whole economy rose 7.0% from a year ago on a 3-month moving average, higher than the 20-year average of 3%, but it is down from the COVID-led peak of 8.8% in June 2021. Moreover, if bonuses are excluded, regular pay rose by a slower annual rate of 4.2%.

“Nonetheless, given upside inflation risk, the Bank of England is still likely to tighten monetary policy further from here. This increases the probability of slower UK output growth in the quarters ahead. Given this risk, it probably makes more sense to tilt towards large cap UK stocks linked to global growth, like the energy sector, rather than owning domestic-focused stocks. ”

Derrick Dunne, CEO of YOU Asset Management, commented: “Double-figure UK inflation is now in sight as the CPI made a record jump of 2.0 percentage points in April, led by the rise in energy bills and household goods and services. Now at 9.0% and well above the already damaging 7.0% seen in March, this is estimated to be the highest level since 1982 and shows little indication of losing momentum yet.

“The news isn’t good for savers and consumers – and is likely to get worse before it gets better. In the US, inflation has at last shown signs of slowing, which gives hope that we may see a peak soon here as well. But in the meantime, questions will continue to be asked about the Bank of England’s handling of the crisis and whether its rate hikes have gone far enough.

“With economic growth already reversing, the Bank’s determination to avoid plunging into full-on recession by hiking too aggressively is understandable. But with standards of living already suffering and with rising wages beginning to create a vicious inflationary cycle, it is clear that we’re already deep in troubled waters.”