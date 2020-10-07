@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

The FT reveals Greensill Capital provided state-supported funding to entities with ties to steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta, and with only 11 UK employees. Elsewhere UK house prices pepper twitter as new data reveals ‘paradoxical’ boom.

Ashley Armstrong covers new Tesco boss Ken Murphy’s first outing earlier today.

First outing for new Tesco boss Ken Murphy today & just six days after taking up post he announces hiring of Imran Nawaz of Tate & Lyle to take over as CFO from Alan Stewart in April.

H1 PBT has risen 28.7% to £551m. UK & Ireland sales up 8.6% to £26.7bn — Ashley Armstrong (@AArmstrong_says) October 7, 2020

Portfolio Adviser says Woodford wind up fees ‘mind boggling.’

‘Mind boggling’ Woodford wind-up fees show system needs overhauling https://t.co/AO87CaiuP2 — Portfolio Adviser (@PortfAdviser) October 7, 2020

Tom Belger reports UK house prices up 7.3% year-on-year.

House prices up 7.3% year-on-year. 7.3%. The property boom 'paradox' rumbles on… https://t.co/s3uEFe6CN6 — Tom Belger (@tom_belger) October 7, 2020

However, Henry Pryor provides alternative data suggesting house prices rise more modest.

Meanwhile @HMLandRegistry computes the average house price is £237,963 across the country and is actually only 2.3% higher than July 2019. pic.twitter.com/T54WroxES2 — Henry Pryor (@HenryPryor) October 7, 2020

Neal Hudson shares interesting visualisation demonstrating mortgage lending flows since 1979.

Some historic context on loan-to-value (LTV) ratios from a chart published in 2013.

What it doesn't show is the high numbers above 95% and even 100% LTV in the 1980s. https://t.co/uOBYYNszy4 — Neal Hudson (@resi_analyst) October 6, 2020

Newly appointed Lord Prem Sikka shares outrage over remarkable lending practices of Greensill Capital. The SoftBank-backed corporation provided tens of millions of UK government-guaranteed loans to two companies with only 11 UK employees.

Greensill Capital, advised by David Cameron, gave tens of millions of pounds of UK govt-backed loans to 2 companies associated with steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta that employ 11 people. Money for cronies. Why was the company selected to handout govt loans?https://t.co/SlyXWYmbHA — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) October 7, 2020

