Walker Crips Wealth Management, part of Walker Crips Group plc, the national investment, wealth management and FinTech group, has acquired the client book of the financial adviser MA Heap Limited.

This acquisition will add the bank of high net worth clients from MA Heap to the company. Mark Heap, the current owner of MA Heap Limited, will transfer across to the company as a consultant, ensuring a smooth transition of clients to Walker Crips.

The company is on a drive to expand and grow, recently bolstered by the hiring of adviser James Bonarius.

Walker Crips was advised by corporate partner Philip Ashworth, assisted by Nicole Waldron from the Corporate team at Andrew Jackson Solicitors LLP in York.

Dominic Martin, Managing Director, Walker Crips Wealth Management, says: “Mark Heap has been advising clients for 30 years, and he has tremendous experience and expertise in the area of financial advice. We have had a longstanding relationship with Mark and we are pleased that he has put his trust in Walker Crips, to be the home for his clients, and to continue delivering excellent service to them. We are delighted to welcome Mark as a consultant to the company, personally ensuring that the transition will be smooth. Mark will also be involved in business development, helping to enlarge the client base for the company. This acquisition further signals our intent to continue to expand and grow the company.”