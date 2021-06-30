Was the Stamp Duty holiday unnecessary?

@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

The Stamp duty holiday ends today, Henry Pryor points out, since introduced last July, “over 1.3m buyers are expected to have benefited by a maximum of £15k whilst the average house today is £25k more expensive.” Elsewhere on Twitter cryptocurrency enthusiasts link falling GBP to Binance Markets banning, opening the door to a pilary from economists.

First, if you wonder why certain assets, like cryptocurrencies or meme stocks, are seeing such an investor interest check out this webinar with the founder of eTorro.

Following the Binance banning crypto Twitter clutches at straws.

What a moronic take. https://t.co/gGhrtjyaBH — Michael Brown (@MrMBrown) June 29, 2021

Henry Pryor says goodbye to the stamp duty holiday – calling it unnecessary.

Fairwell to the Stamp Duty holiday. An unnecesary policy even when first announced in Juy last year and one that shouldn’t have been extended in March.

Over 1.3m buyers are expected to have benefited by a maximum of £15k whilst the average house today is £25k more expensive. pic.twitter.com/YHkTMzpToA — Henry Pryor (@HenryPryor) June 30, 2021

In the start up space, Frank Rotman tackles an interesting question: Are lending companies VC backable?

https://twitter.com/fintechjunkie/status/1409978390954889216

Germany and France are catching up the UK in regards to wealth driven by inheritance.

UK has always had a higher proportion of wealth driven by inheritance but the big takeaway is that France and Germany are closing in fast on the UK. Their trajectory has to level off soon…doesn’t it? https://t.co/Q50CN18iIt — Duncan Lamont (@DuncanLamont2) June 30, 2021

Also in Eurozone news, Michael Pettis shares his diagnosis on Europe.

1/4

Yes, you're right, but this goes against the very important point Keynes made at Bretton Woods. A global trading regime in which imbalances are resolved by contracting demand in the deficit countries rather than by expanding demand in… https://t.co/LoL4UprsTN — Michael Pettis (@michaelxpettis) June 30, 2021

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG