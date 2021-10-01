Watch back: The unique NS&I – Premium Bonds, Green Savings Bonds, and how we’re creating a closer bond with you!

Last week, Andrew Pike, Head of Intermediary Relationships at NS&I, discussed the unique position NS&I plays in the advice market and how they can help you manage the cash deposits element of your clients’ portfolio.

In this interesting and insightful webinar, Andrew provides a detailed, inside look at NS&I, giving listeners a clear picture of the company’s background and their operating framework. Andrew also explores how being backed by HM Treasury means NS&I are able to offer 100% security on all funds, even above the FSCS limit.

Andrew outlines NS&I’s product range, and how they can benefit your clients’ financial portfolio, paying particular attention to their popular and unique product, Premium Bonds, which offer over 3 million tax-free prizes every month, including two £1 Million Jackpots. Andrew says: “I think Premium Bonds provide a unique, fun element in portfolios.

“I have heard from customers, who might have millions of pounds invested in savings, that they get that excitement and fun from winning even just the smallest prize of £25”.

Andrew also reveals more information about the upcoming, and highly anticipated, Green Savings Bonds, which are part of the government’s ‘green industrial revolution’ and an exciting step towards the goal of Net Zero by 2050.

Finally, and most importantly, Andrew talks about how NS&I can be of service to you. Andrew acknowledges that since the Retail Distribution Review, clients now have much higher expectations of their financial planner. This includes managing all of their savings and investments, looking after all service aspects of their portfolios, contacting providers on their behalf and much more. Andrew explains that NS&I has responded to these increased expectations by establishing a new dedicated online service, which allows firms quick and easy access to view their clients’ NS&I holdings online.

