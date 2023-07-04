Webinar: Merger & Acquisitions (M&A): The journey to selling, purchasing or returning from an IFA business

This week saw IFA Magazine host an in-depth discussion about the journey to selling, purchasing, or retiring from an IFA business.

The webinar, hosted by IFA Magazine’s Managing Partner, Alex Sullivan, tackled a range of subjects such as the current M&A market, management buy-outs and buy ins and joint ventures as well answering questions such as ‘Who really ends up paying for the firm you buy?’ and ‘How long should I be required to purchase run off cover for and is this a regulatory requirement?’

The discussion included key contributions from Paul Morrish, Board Director responsible for acquisitions and integration at Succession Holdings, Keith Brown, CEO at Wealth Holdings, Daniel Bisby, Partner at Schofield Sweeney Solicitors and Julian Brincat, Director at Protean Risk Limited.

The discussion touched upon the key points in the M&A market and addressed queries that many of the viewers had throughout. If you were unable to watch the fantastic conversation the first time around, or you would like to revisit parts that you have heard before use the link below to see the recording in full.

IFA Magazine’s M&A webinar