What’s next for Fixed Income? Get all the latest by downloading our webinar recording focused on this exciting asset class

Today, May 18th, the IFA Magazine team was pleased to hold our latest live webinar for readers to zoom in on the fixed income markets. We had a great response. But there was really no surprise there as fixed income is attracting lots of positive investor attention at the moment. We thought it was the perfect time to find out what really is going on in fixed income markets and why people are getting so keen on it. Seems like we were right!

The good news for advisers is that from the consensus views shared by our three fixed income expert speakers from M&G Investments, who took part in today’s webinar, the answer to that question is that there really is plenty to be getting excited about when it comes to fixed income investing. And that’s despite all the economic uncertainty that persists.

Our thanks go to Ben Lord, Eva Sun-Wai and Gregory Smith for their insight and analysis during the fixed income conversation with IFA Magazine’s Alex Sullivan and Sue Whitbread. They talked not only about the state of the global economy (spoiler alert – uncertain!) but also the outlook for fixed income and how and why they’re positioning their funds the way they’re doing at the moment.

For those readers who tuned in live – thanks so much – we hope you found it useful.

However, if you missed it, you can still catch up with the conversation by listening to the recording of the full conversation with Ben, Eva and Gregory at your leisure.

Our Fixed Income Webinar Experts

About Ben Lord

Ben joined M&G in 2007 and was appointed manager of the M&G Global Corporate Bond strategy when it was launched in September 2013. Ben also manages the M&G UK Inflation Linked Corporate Bond strategy and co-manages the Corporate Bond and Strategic Corporate Bond strategies. Before joining M&G, he worked at Gordian Knot as a credit analyst covering global financial institutions. Ben obtained an MA (Hons) from the University of Edinburgh and is a CFA charterholder.

About Eva Sun-Wai

Eva became the lead manager on the M&G Global Government Bond strategy and deputy manager on the Global Macro Bond strategy in January 2021. Since September 2019, Eva had been a junior macro fund manager in the Wholesale Fixed Income team, where her role involved implementing macroeconomic trade ideas in the Global Macro Bond and the Absolute Return Bond strategies. She joined M&G in 2018 on the Investment Graduate Scheme, rotating across several business areas including emerging market debt, corporate credit research, real estate and long-term investment strategy. Before joining M&G, she worked on passive products and ETF strategies as a summer intern at State Street Global Advisors. Eva has a BSc (Hons) Economics degree from the University of Birmingham, has obtained the IMC and Financial Services Level 6 qualifications and is a CFA charterholder.

About Gregory Smith

Gregory has over 20 years’ experience working on emerging and frontier markets. He is a senior EM Sovereign strategist and deputy fund manager of the M&G (Lux) Emerging Markets Hard Currency Bond Fund. Prior to joining M&G in January 2020, he was at the World Bank for 7 years as a senior economist and sovereign debt advisor. At the World Bank he did stints covering East Asia and Africa, with time spent in Mongolia, Vietnam, Ghana, Zambia, Cameroon and Gabon. He began his career on the Overseas Development Institute’s fellowship scheme, working as an economist in the Ugandan finance ministry. Gregory holds a PhD in Quantitative economics from Nottingham university. Greg holds the Certificate in ESG investing (CFA UK).

