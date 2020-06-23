peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Today on Twitter Wirecard boss arrested as payment group scandal continues. New data for government’s ‘future fund’ anounced by Chancellour Rishi Sunak. In more news, air bridges and flexible working hours considered to help tackle pnademic recovery.

The scandal enveloping German payment group Wirecard continues today.

NEW from @ArashMassoudi and me: Wirecard’s share price collapse has wiped out hundreds of millions of $ of paper profits for a group of SoftBank executives and Abu Dhabi, who earlier stood to gain handsomely from an intricate $1bn bet on $WDI’s stock.https://t.co/qAIqc3jTSi — Robert Smith (@BondHack) June 22, 2020

Former Wiredcard CEO, Markus Braun, is under arrest.

Wirecard’s former CEO has been arrested by Munich prosecutors after $2.1 billion went missing from the digital-payment company, in a scandal that has rattled Germany’s financial industry https://t.co/qcBblrSdpd — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) June 23, 2020

The Future Fund was established to help UK start-ups during the Covid crisis. Today Chancellour Rishi Sunak published some of the data on those that have recieved cash.

🚨New Future Fund stats: £236.2m worth of loans approved for 252 innovative companies 45% of funding going to companies outside London worth £106m Almost 80% of management teams are mixed gender 50% of management teams are mixed ethnicity Read more: https://t.co/sqmpNEzM0D pic.twitter.com/ziyP71SAWn — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 23, 2020

Air bridges are a much discussed alternative to the current UK travel system, Jim Pickard shares news of a new announcement with delight.

air bridges klaxon 🚨 @FT The PM hopes to announce in the next few days the lifting of the UK’s 14-day quarantine arrangements for travellers arriving from countries including Belgium, France, Germany, Greece and Spain.https://t.co/OVx37O4KLA — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 22, 2020

26 firms call for flexible working to be offered as standard to employees.

26 firms including @santanderuk and @centricaplc have signed an open letter calling for flexible working to be offered as standard to all employees Other signatories include @TeachFirst and @networkrail https://t.co/CCZltCtOh7

cc @workingfamUK pic.twitter.com/iWG0Cc85PQ — Telegraph Money (@MoneyTelegraph) June 23, 2020

New information on British Steel Pension Scheme bad DB transfer.

NEW: The UK regulator is writing to 7700 former members of the British Steel Pension Scheme to alert them they may be entitled to compensation for bad #pension transfer advice.https://t.co/IKDVro7fUH This is the largest intervention by the FCA involving one pension scheme. — Josephine Cumbo (@JosephineCumbo) June 23, 2020

