Ascot Lloyd reports 2022 Full Year results

Ascot Lloyd, one of the UK’s largest and fastest growing independently owned IFA firms, have reported their results for the year ending 31 December 2022. The results can be found below:

Key highlights

Total Group revenues of £80.6 million (FY21: £80.3m)

Group Adjusted EBITDA of £20.8 million (FY21: £23.1m)

Total funds under management of c.£9.6bn (FY21: £9.8bn)

A further six acquisitions successfully completed in 2022 (over 35 since 2017) taking the number of core clients to almost 24,000

In 2023 three acquisitions have already been completed with a number also at a very advanced stage

Acquired by Nordic Capital; announced in April 2022 and completed September 2022

Nigel Stockton, CEO of Ascot Lloyd, commented: “Against a challenging market backdrop, we are pleased to report another year of strategic progress, including the completion of six acquisitions in 2022. We also continued to invest in our business, most notably in our technology and digital capabilities to enhance our existing offering as well as our ability to onboard and organically acquire new clients.

“While the volatile market environment did impact our performance in 2022, I believe that our results also demonstrate the resilience and strength of our business, with steady topline performance and overall client growth. This is underpinned by a relentless focus on service and client outcomes and, against continued market uncertainty, our ability to effectively advise clients to help them achieve their investment objectives is central to achieving our strategic goals.

“Looking ahead, this robust performance is enabling us to continue investing in both our business and new acquisitions, while our new owner Nordic Capital gives us significant further firepower with which to expand our UK footprint. We are confident of delivering strong organic and inorganic growth with our commitment to client excellence acting as the foundation this.”