August NS&I Premium Bonds draw creates two new millionaires including one winner with a £7,000 holding

Two Premium Bonds holders, one from Central Bedfordshire and the other living outside of the UK are £1 million richer this month.



The first winner comes from Central Bedfordshire with Bond number 148YD123622. They hold £7,000 in Premium Bonds, with their winning bond purchased in December 2008. This marks Bedfordshire’s 5th jackpot win.



The second Premium Bonds millionaire is based outside of the UK and holds Bond number 205XQ030808. The winner has £50,000 in Premium Bonds and purchased their winning Bond in May 2013. This makes them the 6th Premium Bonds millionaire living overseas.



This month over six million prizes worth more than £396 million will be paid out, including 75 £100,000 prizes. One Premium Bonds holder in West Scotland won £100,000 with a £750 holding.



NS&I’s Retail Director, Andrew Westhead, said:

“Huge congratulations to our two August millionaires, and to everyone else who has won one of the over six million prizes we’re paying out this month, including 75 £100,000 prizes. Our Central Bedfordshire winner shows that you don’t need to have the full amount invested to win big, as every £1 Bond has an equal chance of winning the £1 million jackpot.



“And remember, if you’re moving abroad and want to keep your Premium Bonds, you still need to have a UK bank account.”

Holding Premium Bonds overseas

People living abroad can hold Premium Bonds, but they must maintain a UK bank or building society account in their own name.



It’s important to note local restrictions may prevent residents of certain countries from holding Premium Bonds, and accounts may be subject to local taxation rules.



Anyone considering holding Premium Bonds while living overseas should check the laws and regulations in their country or state of residence, and ensure they update their contact details with NS&I.



Start a summer saving with Premium Bonds

As one of the nation’s favourite savings products, Premium Bonds offer savers an accessible way to start saving with a minimum investment of £25. Bond holders can quickly and securely add to their holdings via bank transfer, or while logged into their NS&I account using Pay by bank.



By topping up regularly, Premium Bonds customers can gradually increase their chances to win in each month’s prize draw.



Checking prizes

Premium Bonds holders can check to see if they have won a prize in August’s prize draw by using the official prize checker app or the nsandi.com prize checker from Saturday 2 August 2025.



Customers will need their Premium Bonds holder’s number to use the website, or their NS&I number or holder’s number to check via the prize checker app.



At the same time, they can check for unclaimed prizes.



August 2025 prize draw breakdown

In the August 2025 prize draw, a total of 6,005,404 prizes worth £396,356,500 will be paid out. There were 132,118,833,579 eligible Bond numbers in the draw. Since ERNIE’s first draw in June 1957, more than 778 million prizes have been drawn, worth a total of over £37.5 billion.

Value of prize Number of prizes £1,000,000 2 £100,000 75 £50,000 151 £25,000 301 £10,000 753 £5,000 1,506 £1,000 15,854 £500 47,562 £100 1,686,065 £50 1,686,065 £25 2,567,070 Total value of prizes Total number of prizes £396,356,500 6,005,404

Unclaimed prizes

Premium Bonds winners are notified when they win a prize, but sometimes people move or change their contact details without letting NS&I know. This can lead to unclaimed prizes, particularly if they have opted to receive their prize by cheque.



In Central Bedfordshire, there are 9,732 unclaimed prizes worth £371,175. This includes two £10,000 prizes from May 2022 and January 2024.



There are 118,653 unclaimed prizes worth £4,612,075 for people living outside of the UK. This includes two £100,000 prizes from February 2007 and May 2011.



To prevent Premium Bonds prizes from going unclaimed customers can choose to have winnings paid directly into their UK bank or building society account, or automatically reinvested into more Premium Bonds, with nine in ten prizes now paid in these ways.



Customers can find instructions on how to change their prize payment preferences by visiting our website at nsandi.com/get-to-know-us/quicker-prizes.



Customers who may have an unclaimed prize can check using NS&I’s online prize checker or the prize checker app.



Currently, there are 2,615,187 unclaimed Premium Bonds prizes worth £105,022,575 waiting to be claimed. NS&I has successfully paid out over 99% of all Premium Bonds prizes to winners since 1957.