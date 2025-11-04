Autumn Budget 2025: What Britons fear most – financial expert outlines how to prepare

With the Autumn Budget looming, new research from Unbiased reveals growing unease amongst the British public.

As economic uncertainty continues, half (51%) of UK adults say they feel pessimistic about the upcoming Budget on Wednesday 26th November, and 54% feel more negative about their finances than they did a year ago under the current government’s economic policies.

The study of over 1,100 adults who have used Unbiased, the UK’s leading financial advice platform, revealed that middle-aged people aged 35-44 (66%) and over 65s (62%) are the most concerned about the upcoming announcements.

Respondents expressed widespread concern over potential changes to pensions and retirement planning, home ownership, and intergenerational wealth.

The 8 things British people are most concerned about affecting them are:

Potential change % who are concerned 1. Pension tax relief changes 58% 2. Personal allowance freeze 48% 3. Property tax increases 46% 4. Inheritance tax changes 40% 5. National Insurance changes 36% 6. Capital gains tax increase 30% 7. Salary sacrifice restrictions 25% 8. Wealth tax introduction 21%

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to unveil sweeping tax changes to address a £30 billion fiscal gap, with key proposals including reforms to inheritance tax, pensions, property levies, capital gains and a reduced ISA allowance.

Karen Barrett, founder and CEO of Unbiased, gives her four top tips on what people can do now:

1. Don’t wait to review your finances: “With over half of those polled feeling pessimistic about the upcoming Budget, it’s clear that uncertainty is weighing heavily. Now is the time to revisit your pension, tax and estate plans to ensure they’re still working for you.”

2. Understand how your age group may be affected: “Our data shows that pessimism is highest among those aged 65+ and 35–44s. These groups are particularly concerned about inheritance and pension changes. Tailored advice can help you prepare for what’s ahead.”

3. Plan for inheritance impacts: “Many people expect the Budget to affect their inheritance, and it’s vital to understand how potential changes to gifting rules and estate taxes could impact your family’s future.”

4. Seek advice early: “Whether you’re worried about tax thresholds, property levies or pension relief, speaking to a qualified financial adviser now can help you build a plan that puts you in a strong position to confidently navigate whatever changes are announced.”

