Autumn self care tips for workers as mornings get darker 

As we get deeper into autumn, many of us are noticing things like darker, colder mornings on our way to work, and more friends, family members and colleagues coming down with colds. The season can affect both your physical and mental wellbeing, meaning it can be a difficult time of year for everyone, especially those who experience Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Peter Duris, CEO and Co-Founder of AI-based career tool Kickresume, shares tips for workers on how to maintain your wellbeing, as well as tips for businesses on how to make autumn more pleasant for employees.

Peter Duris, CEO and Co-Founder of Kickresume, comments:

“Many people find that their mood and energy levels dip at work at this time of year, with summer well and truly over. If you’re worried about autumn (and before long, winter) getting you down at work, there are a few things you can do. Self-care is essential to help reduce stress, avoid burnout, and keep you feeling happy and healthy as the season changes.

“If you have annual leave remaining, booking some time off in autumn or later in the year could help—it will give you something to look forward to, and you can come back to work feeling refreshed. Even just a day or two can do a world of good. Spend some time in nature or with family or friends, and you might not feel like the end of the year is hurtling towards you quite so fast.”

Tips for employees

Step outside. Make sure that you go outside and get some natural light and fresh air on your lunch break. You might also be able to take informal meetings with your colleagues outside and go for a short walk together, as long as you don’t need to refer to a screen.

Maintain a routine. Waking up at a similar time each day will help improve your sleep and energy throughout the day, so on weekends or work-from-home days, try to get up at the same time as you would when going into work.

Be aware of bugs. There are a few reasons why colds and other viruses start spreading more during autumn, including children going back to school and people spending more time indoors. Public transport is a very common place to catch a cold, so if you commute to work this way, try to avoid getting too close to passengers who are coughing or sneezing, and make sure you wash your hands when you arrive.

Enjoy your time off. Spending time with your loved ones at the weekend, as well as making time for self-care, will help you feel better during the working week. Exercise is a great mood booster, so why not try walking or cycling to work sometimes? Especially before it gets too cold!

Tips for businesses and managers