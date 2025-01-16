Avenir and the lang cat forge industry-first partnership for smarter financial reporting and compliance

Avenir, a leader in AI-driven financial reporting in the UK, and the lang cat through its reg-tech Analyser software, today announce a strategic partnership to support financial advice firms with more efficient reporting.

Analyser is a platform and MPS comparison solution developed to provide advice firms with independent, robust and repeatable due diligence and client reporting. It helps ensure they make the best decisions for customers and comply with the demands of the regulator. The partnership combines Avenir’s platform with Analyser’s insights and analytics to automate data and streamline reporting, saving time and improving accuracy.

With this integration, financial advisers can generate precise suitability reports to meet the FCA’s Consumer Duty standards, helping firms to gain time whilst demonstrating their added value, mitigate risk, and focus on delivering client-centric outcomes.

“We’re excited to partner with the lang cat and Analyser to transform the way financial advisers work,” said Jeremy Bensoussan, CEO of Avenir. “By automating tasks like data extraction from documents, including the lang cat’s own reports, we cut reporting time from hours to minutes, enabling advisors to focus more on serving clients and ensuring Consumer Duty compliance.”

For compliance-focused firms, partnering with Avenir was an obvious choice,” said Terry Huddart, Digital Director at the lang cat. “Our due diligence solution provides advisers with an efficient way of choosing the right platforms and products for each client. It’s been built to deliver professional, robust and repeatable reporting, while Avenir streamlines the process, both saving valuable time and supporting Consumer Duty compliance.

Andrea MacDonald, CCO of Avenir, added, “This partnership is a significant step in advancing our mission to streamline workflows for advisers. By expanding our presence in the ecosystem, we’re reducing operational burdens, improving accuracy, and ultimately helping advisers deliver better outcomes for their clients. We’re excited about the impact this will have on the industry.”

The new integrated solution is available now. Early adopters have already reported smoother workflows, enhanced accuracy, and increased peace of mind in meeting compliance obligations.