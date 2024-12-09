Aviva Investors strengthens UK Advisory team with three new hires

Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva PLC, has announced three new additions to its UK Advisory team, as it looks to further expand this key area of growth for the firm.

Kourosh Eslami will join as a regional Business Development Manager. He was most recently an Advisory Business Development Manager at EdenTree Investment Management, where he helped launch the firm’s new Multi Asset funds to the South West and Midlands IFA market. With over 12 years of industry experience, he has previously held similar roles at Premier Miton Investors, Liontrust Asset Management and Schroders.

Sachin Kurl and James Pearce Shaw have also joined as Business Development Associates within the UK IFA team. Sachin joins from Finseta where he was part of their Foreign Exchange sales and partnership team. James joins from RBC Brewin Dolphin where he spent two and a half years as Sales Support in the Intermediaries team.

The three new hires will primarily be responsible for distributing the firm’s Multi-Asset Fund range, including MAF Core and MAF Plus, to UK Advisers. They will all be based in the London office, and will report into Smera Ashraf, Head of Global Wealth – UK.

Commenting on the appointments, Smera Ashraf, Head of Global Wealth – UK at Aviva Investors, said:

“We are pleased to welcome Kourosh, Sachin and James to our already strong existing team. Further growing our presence in the UK Advisory market is in response to the increasing demand we are seeing from Advisers and Wealth Managers which is a key area of focus for Aviva Investors. This will strengthen our ability to take our strong multi-asset range to advisers and continue to expand our distribution footprint in the UK intermediary marketplace.