Aviva study finds 25–34s are the UK’s most goal-oriented and confident when it comes to finances

New research from Aviva has revealed that UK adults are increasingly motivated by personal values when it comes to their financial planning, with providing for their family (44%), financial independence (43%), and security (31%) emerging as the top drivers. Among 25–34-year-olds, these motivators are even more apparent, with more than half (58%) citing family security and 53% financial independence – making them one of the most financially goal-oriented age groups.

The study, which surveyed more than 2,000 nationally representative UK adults, found that the majority (85%) of 25–34-year-olds feel confident in their ability to reach their financial goals, compared to 59% across all other age groups. This confidence is backed by action as more than two thirds (67%) of this younger cohort ‘review or adjust their financial goals’ monthly or more often, compared to half (49%)2 of all survey respondents, and more than a third (37%) follow ‘strict budgets, and track every expense they incur’ versus 28% overall.

Very few (5%) 25–34-year-olds “set and forget” their financial goals by ‘never or rarely’ reviewing them, in comparison to 19% of the total sample.

The research also reveals that the 25–34-year-old savers are most likely to be developing strategies to help them stay on track financially. They automatically transfer money into savings each month (50%), use budgeting apps (39%) and share experiences and goals with peers (31%). 59% say that setting clear, achievable goals helped them form better financial habits.

Michele Golunska, Managing Director, Wealth and Advice at Aviva, said:

“It’s encouraging to see such strong engagement with financial planning across the UK, especially among younger adults. The 25–34-year-old age group is clearly motivated by a desire to support their families and gain financial independence. They’re not only setting goals but actively reviewing them, using digital tools and peer support groups to stay on track. These habits all help to lay the foundation for their long-term financial wellbeing.”

When it comes to emotional drivers, more than half (53%) of 25–34-year-olds say confidence influences their investment decisions, followed by excitement (43%) and hope (41%). However, the biggest psychological barriers to investing more confidently across the broader population were fear of loss (29%), lack of knowledge (22%), and feeling overwhelmed (12%).

Dr. Eliza Filby, historian and expert on generational change, comments:

“This generation has grown up in the shadow of economic instability – from the 2008 financial crisis through Covid and the cost-of-living challenges of today. As a result, they’ve become financially pragmatic and digitally confident. Their motivations are deeply personal: family support, independence, and emotional drivers like confidence and hope. They’re not just reacting to financial pressures – they’re actively reshaping how they think about money and their futures.”

Overall, the research found that forming good financial habits has a profound impact on the wellbeing of individuals – most (81%) agree it gives them greater control over life and allows for better life planning. Three quarters (75%)3 say it improves their mood and reduces their stress and anxiety, and 3 out of 5 (61%)3 even report improved sleep quality.

As financial pressures change, Aviva’s findings underline the importance of tailored support and education – particularly as we navigate a more complex financial landscape.

Top tips in forming good financial habits and staying on track:

1. Set clear and achievable goals:

59% of 25–34-year-olds say this helped them form better savings habits.

Break goals into short-term and long-term targets (e.g. savings for a holiday vs. retirement).

2. Automate your savings:

31% of people stay on track by automatically transferring money into savings or investments – rising to 50% of 25–34-year-olds.

Set up standing orders or direct debits to make your saving effortless.

3. Use budgeting apps and tools:

39% of 25–34-year-olds say apps help them stay disciplined.

Consider apps that allow you to track spending, set limits, and picture your progress.

4. Review your goals regularly:

Nearly half (49%) of people with good habits review their goals monthly or more often, moving to 67% of 25–34-year-olds.

Schedule a monthly “money check-in” to review and adjust plans to stay motivated.

5. Learn from previous mistakes:

51% of people say past financial mistakes helped them improve their future decisions.

Reflect on what did and didn’t work and use those lessons to build better habits.

6. Seek advice and support:

47% of young adults say financial coaching helped them stick to their goals.

Talk to a financial adviser or join peer support groups.

7. Track every expense:

Almost 4 in 10 (37%) of 25–34-year-olds follow strict budgets and track spending.

Use spreadsheets or apps to monitor where your money goes.

8. Understand your emotional drivers