Barnett Waddingham announces Baroness Helena Morrissey as Non-Executive Chair 

Barnett Waddingham (BW), a leading independent professional services consultancy, today announces the appointment of Baroness Helena Morrissey as Non-Executive Chair of its management board, effective from 1 January 2025.

Helena joins during a period of impressive growth for BW, and as Chair will be responsible for providing independent oversight of the firm’s strategy and governance, while ensuring the Board maintains the highest standards of decision-making and accountability. She will work with Senior Partner Andrew Vaughan and four new managing partners – announced in the summer – who are future-proofing the firm by balancing a maintained excellence in pension schemes with a strengthened diversified offering across risk, insurance, and investment.

As Non-Executive Chair, Helena will act as a strategic sounding board for the management team, promoting open dialogue and constructive challenge while championing the firm’s commitment to service innovation, technological advancement, and cultivating talent. She will provide valuable external perspective to help drive the firm’s continued evolution while preserving its core values and culture.

Helena brings an abundance of experience to the role, including a 15-year tenure as CEO of Newton Investment Management, where she successfully grew assets under management from £20 billion to £50 billion. She currently chairs the Boards of Fidelis Insurance Group and Altum Group and has previously held a number of other non-executive roles, including Chair of the Investment Association from 2014 to 2017.

A core unifying value shared by Helena and BW is an unwavering dedication to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion. BW prides itself on a culture underpinned by celebrating diversity, which creates conditions where people can be themselves and builds an environment of empowerment, in turn producing optimal results for people and clients. Helena famously founded the 30% club in 2010, which has been instrumental in promoting gender-balanced boards, and currently chairs the Diversity Project, of which BW is a member. As a result of her work, Helena was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in the 2017 Birthday Honours for services to diversity in financial services.

Helena takes over the Non-Executive Chair position from Elizabeth Renshaw-Ames, who leaves the role after six years. Elizabeth has chaired the board with professionalism, enthusiasm, and skill, resulting in excellent service outcomes for clients and an impressive growth trajectory for Barnett Waddingham.

Helena Morrissey comments: “BW is a hugely exciting company. Its impressive growth ambitions, strong culture, and high calibre of people and talent set it apart as a truly leading consultancy. I look forward to working with Andrew and his team to build on the firm’s growth and evolution.”

Andrew Vaughan, Senior Partner at BW, comments: “Our business is at an exciting moment, with evolution and growth core tenets of our future-proofed strategy. Helena, with her exceptional industry expertise and leadership skills, will be invaluable in helping us achieve our strategic ambitions.

“I offer all of our thanks to Elizabeth for her hard work and expertise over the last six years, a period defined by impressive growth against a backdrop of external challenges and an immense pace of change. Her unwavering commitment to doing the right thing helped us navigate those years while upholding a true partnership between our people, our services, and our clients.”