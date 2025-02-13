Benchmark adds £200 million with agreement to acquire Robertson Baxter

Benchmark Capital (“Benchmark”), a leading provider of financial planning solutions and part of the Schroders Group, is today announcing that it has reached an agreement to acquire Robertson Baxter.

Robertson Baxter is a directly authorised firm of four advisers with £200 million of client assets, based near Huddersfield. This acquisition continues Benchmark’s strong growth trajectory having increased its adviser base, boosted internal headcount and expanded its technology proposition over the past year.

Benchmark has supported Robertson Baxter with award-winning platform and investment solutions for several years. This extended relationship will deepen the practice management and compliance support as well as provide further opportunities to build on strong growth.

Benchmark carefully selects its partners with the aim of working with advisers at every stage of their journey and offering a long-term, flexible approach to both practice finance and succession planning that appreciates the range of different routes and options available.

Ed Dymott, CEO, Benchmark, said:

“Over the past 17 years Greg Robertson and Stephen Baxter have built a successful practice and Benchmark has supported their growth by providing technology, platform and investment solutions. We’re delighted that they recognise Benchmark’s strong proposition, client focus, and capital strength as being the right long-term home for their staff and clients.

“Benchmark continues to demonstrate strong growth, having increased our number of advisers last year. The acquisition of Robertson Baxter represents a continuation of our strategy to support financial planning businesses at every stage of their journey from starting up, running efficiently, growing successfully and succession planning for business owners. The acquisition underscores the strength of our differentiated proposition.

“Robertson Baxter will, over the next two years, integrate fully into Benchmark, moving under Benchmark’s regulatory authorisation. We continue to see very strong interest in directly authorised firms looking to networks to help streamline their business and better navigate the regulatory landscape. Our Schroders UK Financial Adviser Survey shows that regulation continues to be a primary concern with the number of advisers ranking it their number one concern rising from 49% in 2023 to 57% in 2024. With close to 200 firms already in our networks we expect to see this shift continue.”

Greg Robertson, CEO, Robertson Baxter said:

“Having worked with Benchmark for several years we knew they were the right partner to support our business growth and secure a long-term home for our staff and our clients, as well as a smooth exit strategy for me and Stephen. We’ve already benefitted from Benchmark’s on-going investment into developing their proprietary technology and we’re pleased to be joining their network too; to leverage their broader practice management support to help us service more clients, more efficiently than ever before.”