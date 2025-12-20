BHP appoints new Partner to lead growing tax specialisms

Callum Doherty has joined BHP as a Partner heading up the firm’s international and large corporate tax services.

In his new role, Callum will work closely with BHP’s wider tax team and be responsible for developing the international tax service line – supporting clients as they look to expand globally – alongside advising ‘large’ and ‘very large’ UK businesses (generally classed as having accounting profits of more than £1.5m and more than £20m respectively) on complex domestic matters.

Callum brings a wealth of experience working for firms including EY, PwC, and Blackrock, and was most recently Tax Director at the UK arm of CFGI, where he supported large corporate businesses with their UK and international tax strategies.

BHP’s international tax offering complements its UK advisory expertise, with its experienced team working as trusted partners with organisations ranging from SMEs to very large corporates.

Commenting on his appointment, Callum said: “BHP has an outstanding reputation for supporting clients to grow and thrive and I’m excited to be joining the firm as a Partner.

“With many UK businesses exploring international opportunities or adapting to evolving domestic and global trading requirements, ensuring they are provided with the correct expert tax and financial advice is crucial.

“Playing a trusted role in supporting businesses to thrive and finding solutions to often complex challenges, both at home and abroad, is a privilege and I am looking forward to working with ambitious owners and teams to support them achieve their goals.

“I am also hugely excited to be part of BHP’s own growth journey as the firm continues to go from strength to strength.”

Hamish Morrison, Joint CEO at BHP, added: “Callum has a wealth of experience, and his appointment is a significant milestone for BHP as we continue to provide clients with the highest level of expertise, and clear actionable insights that enable them to thrive.

“His experience in advising on complex UK and international matters further strengthens our tax team at a time when tax legislation in the UK and globally is continuing to change and when businesses require the clarity provided by working with expert advisors.”