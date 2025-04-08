Birmingham office launched by Hoxton Wealth, company set to undergo recruitment push in region

Wealth managers Hoxton Wealth, has opened its first office in Birmingham. The city’s team will be led by Bobby Sahota, who brings over 20 years of financial services experience in the West Midlands, to the Hoxton team.

The opening of the office at Two Snowhill on Snow Hill Queensway in Birmingham city centre was celebrated with a launch event on 6 March.

Hoxton Wealth’s Birmingham office opens with a team of five, and Bobby has ambitious growth plans for the region this year.

She explains: “Anyone that has worked in Birmingham’s financial services sector is fully aware of the opportunities the city presents and I am very excited to be joining Hoxton Wealth on this journey. From day one I have seen a real energy among the leadership team, they are very forward-thinking.

“The vision for the office is very clear. We want to have a positive impact on the financial choices that people make – and help them plan for their future. Finances do not need to be scary – we are here to provide goal-based and focused advice that everyone can understand.

“Our office opens with a team of five in place, however our target headcount by the end of this year is 20, the recruitment strategy will be quality over quantity. We are keen to work with driven professionals from across the region that are aligned to Hoxton’s core values and ready to build a name for themselves in this industry.”

Hoxton Wealth’s CEO and founder, Chris Ball adds: “The Birmingham office is our first in the Midlands and we hope that it becomes a hub for the growing network of clients and colleagues that we have in the region.

“At Hoxton, everything that we do is underpinned by our determination to grow and provide a world-class service to our clients. It has become very clear already that this office and its ambitious team led by Bobby, will be a key factor in our UK expansion plans.”

Founded by CEO Chris Ball in 2018, Hoxton Wealth is a wealthtech-powered financial advisory that provides expert financial guidance, the company has over £2 billion in assets under management, supporting over 7,000 clients worldwide.