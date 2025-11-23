Black Friday bargains or budget traps? Expert warns shoppers not to fall for fake deals this November

As the countdown to Black Friday begins, a personal finance expert is urging consumers to think twice before splurging on “too good to be true” deals. Maxine McCreadie, a personal finance expert at UK Debt Expert, warns that shoppers could end up spending more than they save if they get swept up in the sales hype, with many “deals” not actually being discounts at all.

Maxine said:

“Black Friday can be a great opportunity to save money on items you really need, but it can also be a trap if you’re not careful. We often see retailers hike prices in the weeks before, then drop them back down to create the illusion of a bargain. Before you click ‘buy’, compare prices using different sites and check price histories online. If you wouldn’t pay full price for it, it’s probably not worth it even with a discount.

“If you are spending this Black Friday, set a clear budget before shopping, stick to trusted retailers, and avoid turning to credit for impulse buys. Spending money you don’t have for the sake of a short-term deal can lead to long-term debt. If you plan ahead and shop with a list, you’re much less likely to get caught out by clever marketing or emotional spending triggers.“Black Friday should be about saving money, not creating financial stress. The best deal is one that still fits within your budget

.”Maxine’s top tips five for shopping smart this Black Friday:

1. Make a list and set a limit



“Before the sales begin, take time to write down what you actually need and decide how much you can realistically afford to spend.

“Having a list helps you stay focused when faced with endless flash deals and countdown timers. If an item isn’t on your list, ask yourself whether it’s something you genuinely want or just feels like a bargain in the moment.”

2. Use price trackers to spot fake discounts



“Many retailers inflate prices before big sales events to make discounts seem deeper than they are. Use comparison tools to check how the cost of a product has changed over time.

“A genuine discount will show a noticeable drop compared to the average price, not just the “was/now” price shown on the retailer’s website.”

3. Avoid using credit unless you can repay it quickly



“While using a credit card can offer extra protection for purchases over £100, it’s important to only spend what you can afford to clear when your next statement arrives. Spreading the cost on credit might feel manageable, but high interest rates can quickly outweigh any savings made in the sale.”

4. Don’t rush into impulse buys



“Black Friday deals are designed to create urgency, from “only two left in stock” messages to ticking countdown clocks. Try to pause before you purchase.

“Step away for 10 minutes, check reviews, and consider whether it’s really worth it. Many genuine deals are extended into Cyber Monday or even early December, so you won’t necessarily miss out by waiting.”

5. Watch out for scams and fake retailers



“Fraudsters take advantage of the shopping frenzy, creating fake websites or sending phishing links that mimic trusted brands. Stick to official retailer sites or those you’ve bought from before, and avoid clicking deals that come through social media messages or unsolicited emails. If a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.”