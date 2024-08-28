BNY Investment’s multi-asset funds now risk rated by EV to support advisers’ investment suitability risk assessments

Financial services technology provider EV has risk rated 12 of BNY Investments’ multi-asset funds managed by Newton Investment Management [Limited], including the BNY Mellon FutureLegacy range of risk-targeted sustainable multi-asset funds that aim to help clients achieve their long-term investment goals. EV’s growth ratings, which are calculated using its proprietary stochastic asset model, help advisers more easily determine the best portfolio to match their client’s agreed level of risk and investment objectives.

EV’s ratings for accumulation measure expected risk based on the fund’s projected outcomes. To do this, EV uses its asset model to generate 1,000 potential economic scenarios over five specific terms, ranging from five to 25 years. This approach accommodates the relative risk of different asset classes changing over time. EV then maps the funds to its three standard risk benchmarks, 1-5, 1-7 and 1-10 across the five terms, to provide a scale of risk with the lowest risk equivalent to 100% cash and the highest equivalent to 100% blended global equity.

Based on the 1-7 rating scale over a ten-year term, EV has rated the BNY Investment funds as follows:

Fund Name Risk Rating(1-7 scale) BNY Mellon FutureLegacy 3 4 BNY Mellon FutureLegacy 4 4 BNY Mellon FutureLegacy 5 5 BNY Mellon FutureLegacy 6 6 BNY Mellon FutureLegacy 7 7 BNY Mellon Global Dynamic Bond 3 BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Diversified Return 5 BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Growth 6 BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Income 6 BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Moderate 5 BNY Mellon Real Return 4 BNY Mellon Multi-Asset Balanced 6

Gary Wheeler, Chief Commercial Officer at EV, comments: “We are pleased to be working with BNY Investments to add these multi-asset funds to our range of over 700 risk rated funds for growth. EV’s unique forward-looking, term-based risk ratings help fund managers position their funds appropriately, making it easier for advisers to properly assess the risk of different investments and select the most suitable strategy for their clients.”

Michael Beveridge, Head of UK Intermediary Distribution at BNY Investments, added: “We are delighted to have our multi-asset funds, actively managed by Newton’s Investment Management’s award winning Mixed-Assets team, risk rated by EV. These ratings provide further support to advisers seeking to use dynamic funds to deliver attractive outcomes for their clients across a range of different risk profiles.”

See EV’s online Fund Finder for full details of BNY Investment’s risk ratings: https://portal.ev.uk/home.