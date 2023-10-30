BNY Mellon IM launches portfolio analysis service for intermediary clients

BNY Mellon Investment Management today launched BNY Mellon PinPointSM, a model portfolio analysis service for intermediary clients in the UK and Europe.

BNY Mellon PinPointSM provides total portfolio allocation analysis that aims to identify portfolios’ strengths and weaknesses. Insights from the analysis are designed to help advisers make informed investment decisions to build more resilient and refined model portfolios, taking into consideration their clients’ investment objectives, risk appetite and time horizon.

In addition to portfolio allocation analysis, BNY Mellon PinPointSM includes asset class research, risk factor analysis, stress testing based on current market conditions and historical performance data, manager research, objective-based investing, global macro context and market analysis, and tactical insights.

“Markets are more complex than ever and what clients need is greater insight into how their portfolio is constructed and how it would behave in different macro scenarios,” said Matthew Oomen, Global Head of Distribution at BNY Mellon IM. “We created BNY Mellon PinPointSM to help advisers position their portfolios for any market environment based on sophisticated risk analytics with a seamless, customisable digital experience. This experience also includes access to the full breadth of services, products and investment capabilities of BNY Mellon, which touches 20% of the world’s investable assets.”

“With BNY Mellon PinPointSM, we’re delivering a client-centric investment solution,” added Eric Hundahl, Head of Portfolio Strategy at BNY Mellon IM. “From our initial rollout of the tool in the U.S., the feedback we received was positive – information was easy to digest, and the actionable steps communicated in order to strengthen portfolios were a game changer. We look forward to rolling this out to clients in the UK and Europe.”