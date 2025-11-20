Britain’s rich are moving their money abroad as UK wealth managers fail to modernise

New data from Seismic shows that over half of all UK wealth managers aren’t equipped to handle the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history.

Britain is bleeding cash, and fast. By the end of 2025, an estimated 16,500 millionaires will have left the country, taking £90+ billion in investable assets with them. It’s the biggest exodus of its kind anywhere in the world.

The headlines blame Brexit, tax hikes, and a stagnant economy, but the underlying truth is that the UK’s wealth industry itself is failing to evolve. According to Seismic’s 2025 State of Wealth Management Report, 45% of UK wealth firms still use manual processes, significantly higher than the European average. Nearly half (48%) cite budget constraints as the principal obstacle to digital transformation. Only 55% say their AI initiatives are “very effective,” with their adoption stuck in eternal pilots.

Today’s high-net-worth clients want digital precision, hyper-personalisation, and real-time answers. When UK firms can’t deliver, they don’t just lose a transaction, they lose trust and inevitably, the client relationship. With the broader industry staring down the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history through Millennial and Gen Z clients, the numbers get even worse: only 57% say they’re ready to serve these demographics. That’s the lowest score across all of Europe.

The reputational damage is as real as the capital leaking out. American and European competitors are charging ahead with digital-first strategies while London’s wealth managers cling to outdated infrastructure and manual processes. The irony hurts: Britain’s financiers invented modern wealth management but now struggle to evolve the blueprint they created.

“This is an existential threat to relevance,” says Gemma Livermore, International Financial Services Marketing Director at Seismic. She adds, “The risk extends beyond individual firms losing clients. If the UK can’t properly serve the high-net-worth individuals already here, why would wealthy newcomers choose London over other wealth hubs like Dubai, Singapore, or Zurich?”

In wealth management, trust isn’t built on caution; it’s earned through performance, precision, and progress. Britain’s financial leaders now face a choice: modernise or fall behind.

That trust also depends on consistently delivering results. Right now, Britain isn’t and the world’s millionaires are taking note and moving their money elsewhere.

Seismic’s latest report offers a data-backed blueprint for firms ready to rebuild client trust and future-proof their growth. Access it here: https://www.seismic.com/resources/reports/seismic-wealth-management-report-2025/