Broadstone appoints Lindsay Kenny as SME Business Development Consultant

Broadstone, a leading, independent UK consultancy delivering expert advice to employers, insurers, lenders and pension scheme trustees, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lindsay Kenny as SME Business Development Consultant.

With over 15 years of experience in employee benefits, business development, and client relationship management, Lindsay will play a key role in driving Broadstone’s mission to deliver exceptional client outcomes and generate sustainable business growth.

In her new role, Lindsay will deliver tailored employee benefits solutions that support SMEs by enhancing employee engagement and satisfaction. She will collaborate with new and existing clients to understand their unique needs, design comprehensive benefits packages, and ensure seamless implementation and ongoing support.

With a proven track record of exceeding sales and revenue targets, Lindsay has an exceptional ability to forge strategic partnerships and manage client portfolios.

Lindsay joins Broadstone from Towergate where she gained significant experience in helping companies and individuals improve their employee health and wellbeing via her extensive expertise in health and risk benefits.

Brett Hill, Head of Health and Protection at Broadstone, said: “We are thrilled to have Lindsay join our team – her extensive experience and passion for employee wellbeing make her a valuable addition. It is an exciting time to be at Broadstone as our Employee Benefits Consulting team is growing quickly in response to the growing demand from businesses of all sizes for innovative and effective employee benefits solutions.”

Lindsay Kenny, SME Business Development Consultant at Broadstone, added: “I am excited to bring my energy, passion, and experience to a company that is shaping the future of employee benefits. Broadstone’s dedication to delivering exceptional client service and creating meaningful, sustainable relationships is something I truly believe in. I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success and helping businesses develop employee benefits solutions that truly make a difference.”