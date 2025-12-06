Broadstone launches second UK Employee Benefits landscape report

Broadstone, leading, independent UK consultancy delivering expert advice to employers, insurers, pension scheme trustees and lenders, has published its second UK Employee Benefits landscape report.

The Report, which follows the launch of the inaugural report in 2023, is conducted in partnership with Investor in Customers.

It aims to uncover the decisions and priorities of employers in relation to their employee benefits and track any shifts over the past two years which have seen a change of Government and significant changes to both employer and employee taxation.

Its key findings include:

Among those employers who made changes to their benefits package in response to the Autumn 2024 budget, 43% introduced salary sacrifice schemes – a move now impacted by the Chancellor’s thresholds on salary sacrifice announced at the 2025 Autumn Budget.

Around 15% of employers reported that at least 2% of their workforce reduced or opted out of pension contributions in the past year highlighting affordability pressures and low financial confidence.

More than one in 10 (11%) employers have definite plans to introduce Private Medical Insurance benefits within three years, up from 9% in 2023 with the proportion of those considering it increasing from 15% to 20%.

Only 14% of employers offer company-funded critical illness cover but a fifth (20%) are either definitely introducing it or considering it.

63% of organisations provide mental health or resilience training and 77% provide access to an employee assistance programme.

Damon Hopkins, Head of DC Workplace Savings at Broadstone, said: “The past two years have seen significant changes to the nation’s workplace pension provision with further reform on the way as the Government undertakes its Pensions Commission on adequacy.

“In the meantime, employers have had to juggle significant increases in National Insurance and economic volatility while the 2025 Autumn Budget delivered another hurdle in the form of future changes to pensions salary sacrifice arrangements.

“This Report examines how employers are approaching pension provision for their employees and the role they will play in the nation’s long-term saving moving forward.”

Brett Hill, Head of Health & Protection at Broadstone, said: “Our first Report was delivered at a time when the nation was emerging from the aftermath of the global pandemic. Fast forward two years and the UK is still grappling with the some of those consequences, in the form of significant and sustained pressures on its public healthcare system.

“In this Report, we assess how businesses are increasingly taking these factors into account when reviewing their health, wellbeing and protection benefits to tackle these issues and ensure productivity remains high in the workforce.”

A link to the Report can be found here: https://broadstone.co.uk/employee-benefits-wellbeing/uk-employee-benefits-landscape-report