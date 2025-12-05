Brooks Macdonald announces new partnership with BAFTA

Brooks Macdonald is pleased to announce it has become the Official Wealth Management Partner to BAFTA.

A globally renowned charity, BAFTA champions the creative and cultural importance of the screen arts across film, games and television and is an international academy of 14,000 creative professionals. BAFTA also supports the next generation of creatives, spanning filmmakers, to games designers, actors, and producers, to editors, and many other essential craft specialisms, to enter the industry through a year-round programme of talent development initiatives and learning events.

Brooks Macdonald is one of the UK’s leading wealth managers, founded in 1991. As the Official Wealth Management Partner to BAFTA, Brooks Macdonald’s partnership will ensure BAFTA can deliver its mission to break down barriers to opportunity and ensure all creatives, regardless of background, can forge a career in the screen arts.

Starting in 2026, this will include an expansion of BAFTA’s long-standing Prince William BAFTA Bursary Programme to help individuals facing financial barriers to progress in their careers. Previous recipients of BAFTA bursaries and scholarships have gone on to work for major film, television and games productions, from Doctor Who (BBC/Disney+) to Netflix Originals, along with contributing to BAFTA’s Award shows and working on the shoot for BAFTA’s recent cinema trailer, celebrating the art of storytelling in games.

Andrea Montague, Brooks Macdonald CEO, said:“We are delighted to become BAFTA’s Official Wealth Management partner. Brooks Macdonald is dedicated to delivering the highest standards for our clients, BAFTA champions excellence in storytelling. Our fields of expertise may differ, but we are united to make a positive difference in what we do in communities across the UK.”

Jane Millichip, BAFTA CEO, said: “As a world-renowned awards body and an arts charity, BAFTA breaks down the barriers to opportunity so that the screen arts are open to everyone, not just those who can afford it. This generous support from Brooks Macdonald will enable us to deliver our programmes with renewed ambition and reach more people than ever.”