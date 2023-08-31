Brooks Macdonald bolsters Central Investment Office with new Head of Investment Specialist Team

Brooks Macdonald has announced the immediate appointment of Henrietta Walker as Head of the Investment Specialist Team.

In this newly created role, Henrietta will report directly to Chief Investment Officer Edward Park and will be responsible for leading the investment specialist team, where she will work closely with Brooks Macdonald’s portfolio managers to help shape and articulate their investment strategies for clients and intermediaries.

With an extensive background spanning almost three decades in the financial services sector, Henrietta brings a wealth of experience gained in research and investment specialist roles.

She joins Brooks Macdonald from her senior associate partner role at Sarasin & Partners LLP, where she was deputy portfolio manager of the Managed Portfolio Service and Chair of the External Fund Committee. Prior to this, she held the position of Investment Director for global equities at M&G Investments.

Henrietta’s appointment comes at a time of strong growth for Brooks Macdonald, driven by the value clients place on strong centralised investment process.

Edward Park, Chief Investment Officer of Brooks Macdonald, commented: “Henrietta’s commercial acumen and strong focus on clients will be an invaluable asset to our firm. Her track record is complemented by a unique blend of financial market expertise, strategic insights, investment prowess, and proven leadership capabilities. I am confident that she will have a positive impact on driving forward Brooks Macdonald’s investment narrative to our clients.”

Commenting on her appointment, Henrietta added: “Joining Brooks Macdonald at this point in its ambitious growth journey is very exciting. The firm has a strong reputation for its client-centric ethos, and I am looking forward to working with the dynamic investment specialist team already in place. My primary focus will be to further build on Brooks Macdonald’s investment strategy and deliver the best possible investment information and outcomes for our clients.”