Brooks Macdonald combines Distribution and Investment teams

Brooks Macdonald today announces changes to its organisational structure to support the continued delivery of its strategy.

The company is bringing together its Distribution and Investment Management functions to create a single integrated team focused on client service, business development, and investment performance.

The new structure will enable closer collaboration across the organisation, allowing Brooks Macdonald to work more effectively and efficiently to serve its existing clients, broaden client reach, and maximise its investment expertise and performance.

As a result of the new organisational structure Brooks Macdonald is making changes to its senior leadership team:

Neil Cowell, Group Director of Distribution, will lead this new team. With close to 30 years of industry experience, Neil brings a strong record across both distribution and investments and already partners closely with the Senior Investment Directors, who will report directly to him.

Robin Eggar will step down from his role as Chief Commercial Officer and leave the company.

Richard Larner, co-CIO, has decided to retire. Richard and Michael Toolan will stay in role whilst a search is underway.

Andrea Montague, Chief Executive Officer at Brooks Macdonald, said:

“Delivering excellent client service and expanding and deepening client reach are key to our strategy to reignite growth. Bringing together Distribution and Investment Management creates a more integrated and connected team that is well positioned to execute our strategy and give our clients the best possible Brooks Macdonald service.

Neil is a proven leader who understands our clients’ needs and will help drive this next phase of growth. Since joining Brooks Macdonald last year, he has helped strengthen our engagement with advisers and sharpen our focus on how we serve clients.

I want to thank Robin and Richard for their significant contributions to Brooks Macdonald, and I wish them well for the future.”