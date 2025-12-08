Brooks Macdonald enhances client proposition through new Lombard lending partnership with Firenze

Brooks Macdonald, the UK focused investment manager with £19.7 billion in assets under management, has announced a new partnership with specialist lender Firenze, enabling its clients to access Lombard lending solutions across the UK.

Today’s announcement enables Brooks Macdonald to provide its clients and those of its IFA partners with access to flexible, portfolio-backed lending facilities, unlocking liquidity without selling investments or transferring custody. This can help access funds for a variety of goals — from property purchases and intergenerational gifting to tax planning and short-term liquidity.

Firenze’s mission to democratise Lombard lending beyond the purview of Private Banks compliments Brooks’ approach to working with clients with the intent to enable them to get the most out of their long-term investment strategies.

Andrea Montague, Chief Executive Officer at Brooks Macdonald, said:

“We are always looking for new ways to enhance the value we deliver to clients and advisers. Partnering with Firenze allows us to offer a flexible, efficient lending solution that complements our investment and financial-planning services. Lombard lending provides clients with the ability to access liquidity while staying invested, an increasingly valuable option in today’s market.

Alongside our Retirement Strategies and our Centralised Investment Proposition, the addition of Lombard lending strengthens Brooks Macdonald’s ability to serve our clients throughout their lives, from accumulation to retirement and with intergenerational wealth transfer.”

David Newman, Chief Executive Officer at Firenze, added:

“Brooks Macdonald represents the very best of UK investment management, client-focused, forward-thinking, and deeply trusted by advisers. We’re delighted to be supporting their teams and clients with access to Lombard lending facilities that can provide liquidity without the need to move assets to private banks.



It has been great to work with the Brooks Macdonald team. Their commitment to delivering investment services to their clients, partnered with Lombard lending, exemplifies a shift in how clients are managing their portfolios”



