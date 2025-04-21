Brooks Macdonald Group Q3 FUMA Update

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (“Brooks Macdonald” or the “Group”) today announces flows and funds under management and advice (“FUMA”) for the three months ended 31 March 2025 (“quarter” or “Q3”).

Andrea Montague, CEO of Brooks Macdonald, commented:

“Since becoming CEO on 1 October, I have led the transformation of Brooks Macdonald, from the composition of the Group through to the way we work with our advisers and clients, and I am confident this will deliver improved performance including net flows.

We are executing our strategy to reignite growth. We have expanded our client base, strengthened the senior leadership team and broadened our product offering. The integration of our Financial Planning businesses is progressing well, and we remain focused on improving asset retention and driving new business growth.

In these times of geopolitical uncertainty and heightened market volatility, our investment team continues to monitor financial markets calmly and objectively and make appropriate adjustments. We are supporting our clients with frequent, regular market analysis and updates to help them fulfil their financial objectives.

Our MPS flows continued to grow strongly in the quarter, with 13% annualised growth YTD, and total net outflows improved by 15% to £129 million (Q2 2025: net outflows of £151 million).

Our recent move to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange marks the start of a new chapter for Brooks Macdonald, as we pursue our strategy to deliver sustainable value for all our stakeholders.”

Q3 flows and FUMA

·Total FUMA increased by 7% to £18.6 billion (31 December 2024: £17.4 billion, 30 June 2024: £16.4 billion).

– Of this, total FUM was £16.04 billion (31 December 2024: £15.66 billion, 30 June 2024: £15.54 billion).

– At the end of quarter, the Group had £2.55 billion (31 December 2024: £1.73 billion, 30 June 2024: £0.83 billion) of advised only assets, including £0.81 billion added by LIFT1.

·Q3 net outflows of £129 million represent an improvement of £22 million compared with Q2 net outflows of £151 million.

– Bespoke Portfolio Service (“BPS”) net outflows improved by £21 million in the quarter to £211 million (Q2 2025: net outflows of £232 million). This reflects lower Core BPS outflows, higher Retirement Income net flows partially offset by more elevated Gilt outflows, as expected in Q3, as clients settled their planned tax liabilities.

– Managed Portfolio Service (“MPS”) Platform net inflows of £148 million continued the strong growth from Q2, delivering YTD annualised growth of 13%. In addition, the acquisition of LIFT added £788 million of FUM in the quarter, bringing total MPS Platform FUM to £5.6 billion.

· The increasingly challenging macroeconomic backdrop reduced FUM by £273 million. Investment performance over the long term remains strong.

Outlook and full-year 2025 results

·The Group notes the increased market volatility but currently anticipates its full year performance will be in line with market expectations and a return to positive net flows later in the year.

·The fourth quarter FUMA update will be published on 10 July 2025.

