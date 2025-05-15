Brooks Macdonald strengthens executive committee with the appointment of Karen Charlery as chief operating officer

Meg Bratley

·

Brooks Macdonald today announces the appointment of Karen Charlery as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective 23 June. She replaces Gavin Neilson who has been Interim COO since August 2024. 

Karen brings over 20 years of experience in the financial services sector with significant expertise in the areas of technology, operations, and regulatory change from her time with BlackRock most recently as EMEA Head of Regulatory Change. 

Andrea Montague, CEO of Brooks Macdonald, said: “I am delighted to welcome Karen to Brooks Macdonald and to my Executive Committee. Her record of success and leading operations and technology will be critical to Brooks Macdonald in the execution of our strategy to Reignite Growth. I want to thank Gavin for taking on the role of Interim COO and for his valuable contributions during his time.”

