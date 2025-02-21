Brooks Macdonald strengthens Executive Committee

Brooks Macdonald CEO, Andrea Montague, today announces appointments to strengthen and broaden the Executive Committee.

Complementing the strengths of the existing team, today’s appointments will ensure that Brooks Macdonald has the leadership and expertise needed in the important areas of Distribution and People, to execute its strategy to Reignite Growth.

Neil Cowell has been appointed as Distribution Director. Neil will be responsible for Brooks Macdonald’s adviser distribution across the UK, supported by the breadth and depth of our Investment Management team. Neil has almost 30 years’ experience in UK financial services and extensive experience in Independent Financial Adviser (IFA) sales. He was most recently Head of UK Distribution Vanguard Investments UK and prior to that he was Head of UK Retail Bank and Wealth Manager Distribution. Neil will join on 25 February.

Debbie Dalzell has been appointed as Chief People Officer. Debbie will be responsible for creating a culture around talent, performance, engagement, and leadership. Most recently she led the global HR function for an institutional asset manager, GAM Investments, and prior to that spent 16 years at Blackrock, latterly in the role of Human Resources Director. Debbie will join on 3 March.

Andrea Montague, CEO of Brooks Macdonald, said: “I am delighted to expand and strengthen our leadership across key areas of our business and to welcome Neil and Debbie to Brooks Macdonald and to my Executive Committee. Neil’s IFA centric distribution focus and proven track record of success will further strengthen our support to the advisor community. Debbie’s significant industry experience in People and cultural transformation will ensure we are well positioned to execute on our strategy to Reignite Growth.”

Neil Cowell, Distribution Director, said: “I am delighted to be joining the Brooks Macdonald team. Over more than 3 decades Brooks Macdonald has established itself as a trusted partner within the adviser community. I am looking forward to helping build on these solid foundations by broadening and deepening these relationships and supporting more advisers and their clients.”

Debbie Dalzell, Chief People Officer, said: “I am excited to join Brooks Macdonald at a time of great opportunity for the team and the business in the execution of the strategy to Reignite Growth. I am looking forward to building on the company’s legacy of success as we work together to make Brooks Macdonald a great place to work, to develop your career and the employer of choice within our sector.”