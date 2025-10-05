Burnout epidemic: London beats New York, Singapore and Sydney

New global research by Instant Offices has revealed that London tops the list of the world’s most burnt-out cities, as employees turn to Google in record numbers to search for signs of stress, exhaustion, and workplace overwhelm.

Searches for “burnout signs and symptoms” are up 50% worldwide in 2025, according to the study, which analysed burnout-related search terms across 30 major cities. London ranked highest, followed by Melbourne, Singapore, New York, and Sydney.

Seth Stephens-Davidowitz, a former Google data scientist, famously said, “You can’t really trust what people tell you in everyday life, or even what they tell surveys. But for some reason, people confess their secrets to Google.” With that in mind, researchers turned to search data for phrases such as “burnout symptoms,” “how to cope with burnout,” and “am I burnt out?” to pinpoint where workplace stress is hitting hardest.

Ben Wright, Head of Global Partnerships at Instant Offices: comments, “Burnout is no longer a buzzword. It’s a reality that employers around the world can’t afford to ignore. Our data shows that employees in major cities are increasingly overwhelmed by workload, financial pressures, and the expectation to always be ‘on’. Organisations need to take proactive steps to protect employee wellbeing, not only to support their people, but also to maintain productivity and long-term business resilience.”

A city under pressure

Londoners are feeling the strain more than most. Data shows that 91% of Brits have faced “high or extreme” stress levels over the past year, while one in five needed time off work due to mental health struggles linked to workplace pressure.

The UK’s top stress triggers include

54% – High workload or unpaid tasks

– High workload or unpaid tasks 45% – Regularly working unpaid overtime

– Regularly working unpaid overtime 42% – Feeling isolated at work

– Feeling isolated at work 40% – Job insecurity and redundancy fears

– Job insecurity and redundancy fears 38% – Taking on extra work to manage the cost-of-living crisis

Global burnout hotspots

New York – 57% of US workers report negative effects from workplace stress, including emotional exhaustion and lower productivity.

– 57% of US workers report negative effects from workplace stress, including emotional exhaustion and lower productivity. Melbourne & Sydney – Despite Australia’s “laid-back” image, the so-called “Great Australian Burnout” is taking hold. Nearly half of Australian workers (48%) experience daily stress, with 64% disengaged at work.

– Despite Australia’s “laid-back” image, the so-called “Great Australian Burnout” is taking hold. Nearly half of Australian workers (48%) experience daily stress, with 64% disengaged at work. Singapore – 47% of workers feel mentally or physically exhausted at the end of the day, with many struggling to stay motivated.

What burnout looks like

The World Health Organisation defines burnout as a workplace condition caused by unmanaged stress. Key signs include exhaustion, negativity, or detachment from work, and reduced professional performance. Common symptoms range from headaches, fatigue, and irritability to a loss of motivation and difficulty concentrating.

Coping strategies: five ways to beat burnout

Experts recommend simple but effective steps to manage stress and restore balance: