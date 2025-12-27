Businesses warned of ‘winter slump’ as experts offer essential advice

As the festive season is in full swing, many businesses begin to feel the impact of reduced staffing, slower workflows, and the quieter period after Christmas. Without planning ahead, this seasonal slowdown can challenge even the most well-established organisations.

But a quieter period doesn’t have to mean falling behind. With smart planning, it can become a strategic opportunity. To help businesses stay ahead, insolvency practitioners Liquidation Centre and Director Richard Hunt reveal their top tips for turning the winter slowdown into a period of strength.

What causes a “winter slump” for businesses:

With increased annual leave around the festive period and shifts in customer behaviour, many businesses, particularly those outside of retail and hospitality, experience a drop in revenue between December and January. To stay ahead, it’s essential to understand how to navigate this seasonal slowdown and turn it into a positive period for your business.

Richard Hunt, Director at Liquidation Centre, explains:

“The festive season can be a difficult time to navigate for business owners, especially if your services aren’t in high demand at this time of year. People’s priorities shift, and naturally their buying habits do too.”

“It’s not just customers who behave differently during winter. . Employees will have to navigate changes such as longer days, shifts in their routine and different responsibilities to juggle. With more staff taking annual leave, remaining team members often face higher workloads, which can lead to lower morale and a heightened risk of burnout.”

“Understanding the changes in consumer behaviour, planning for drops in revenue, tighter budgets and making sure your team feels supported can be a lot to juggle. That’s why it’s so important to communicate clearly, plan ahead, and ensure your team knows what support is available.”

Expert tips on navigating the “winter slump”:

Plan ahead: The winter slump refers to a recurring drop in sales between December- January, so it really helps to look back at your previous years’ numbers. Understanding your usual patterns makes it much easier to prepare and set realistic expectations for the months ahead.

Richard adds:

"Analysing seasonal trends for your business is a really useful way to plan ahead. You need to be aware of any recurring dips in performance so you can set yourself realistic goals for this period.

Staff development and training: As you plan for a slower season, it’s a great opportunity to upskill staff and prioritise professional and personal development. Use this time to conduct staff training sessions that can boost morale, improve efficiency, and better equip your team for the busier periods ahead in the new year.

“Slower periods are a great time to invest in your team. Speak to staff about how they want to grow, both professionally and personally. Upskilling now can strengthen your team’s capabilities and ensure you’re even better prepared when business picks up again.”

Evaluate your processes: Assessing your processes and systems is a great use of energy during the winter months. It’s the perfect time to sit back and reflect on what’s working, identify inefficiencies, and implement meaningful changes so that the new year ahead can be a productive and successful one.

“The goal is to create the most productive and streamlined processes possible, however during the busiest times for your business, it is rare that you have time to sit back and evaluate them properly. A quieter season offers the perfect opportunity to assess your processes, identify opportunities for automation and review your website and customer facing products to ensure they are as streamlined and effective as possible.”

Stay engaged: Even if sales slow down, your audience is still out there. Keeping your marketing consistent and staying connected with customers helps make sure your business remains front of mind when things pick up again.

“Even though customers may be less active during winter, they’ll usually return to their normal habits afterwards. Keeping your brand visible and staying in touch with your audience means that when they’re ready to buy again, your business is one they’ll remember.”

Richard Hunt concludes:

“Although winter sales may follow a predictable downward trend for some industries, it’s important to re-focus your energy and outlook to turn the slower months into a positive for your business. It’s the perfect time to sit back, pause, re-evaluate, and re-align your strategy, ultimately preparing your business to come back stronger when demand picks up again in 2026.”

“The key is staying open with your staff, keeping perspective and recognising the opportunities this period can bring. And if the downturn lasts longer than a typical Christmas lull, it’s always better to get professional advice early, before the situation becomes difficult to reverse.”