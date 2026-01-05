Callum Beaton begins term as CII President

As of 1 January 2026, Callum Beaton FCII, begins his term as President of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), the largest international professional membership body for insurance and financial planning professionals. Callum takes over the role from Nicola Stacey ACII. Debbie Mitchell DipPFS will serve as Deputy President for 2026.

Callum’s insurance career began in broking in 1977, followed by a spell in underwriting at Lloyd’s. He subsequently spent almost twenty years in the captive insurance sector, becoming chief executive of a captive management company and deputy chief executive of its parent group. In 2004, Callum stepped aside from corporate activity and has since practised as an insurance consultant with a critical focus on captive and cell captive techniques.

Debbie Mitchell is a director of Aberdeen based financial planning firm, Atholl Scott Financial Services, where she has enjoyed a 32-year career. Debbie previously worked with Bowring Financial Services, part of the Marsh group, and had five years with Scottish Amicable. She is a past Chair of the North Scotland Region Personal Finance Society and a former Engagement Member of the CII Board. Debbie was previously a Director of the PFS Board, and will continue to be an Observer at PFS Board meetings.

On his appointment as President, Callum Beaton said: “It is an honour to be appointed President of the Chartered Insurance Institute, having held membership with this body for nearing 50 years. I look forward to working with Debbie and all our colleagues as, collectively, we work to support our huge and growing membership, as well as the broader professional community in delivering on the CII’s core values.”

Deputy President, Debbie Mitchell, said: “I am very pleased to have been appointed Deputy President of the CII, and to offer my support to Callum during his Presidency. The CII Group plays a vital role in strengthening and developing the insurance and financial planning sector, and it will be an honour to continue this important work while serving in this role.”

Helen Phillips, CII Group Board Chair, said: “We are delighted that Callum and Debbie will be serving as President and Deputy President of the CII in 2026. They bring an excellent range of knowledge, experience and expertise to the positions. I look forward to working alongside them to help deliver the CII Group’s mission to build public trust in the insurance and financial planning professions, and uphold the highest professional standards.”